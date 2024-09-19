Illinois-Nebraska Preview with Ryan Evan Schroat, Host of Keepin' It Orange & Blue
As the Huskers gear up for their first Big Ten action of the season, I talked to Ryan Evan Schroat, host of the Keepin’ It Orange & Blue podcast and Big Ten correspondent for Mike Farrell Sports, to get the Illini perspective on the upcoming Nebraska-Illinois game.
(Also, Common Fan podcast co-host Geoff Langenberg went into the lion’s den and represented Husker Nation on the Keepin’ It Orange & Blue podcast earlier this week; make sure to watch it here).
Interview with Ryan Evan Schroat, Host of the Keepin’ It Orange & Blue podcast
Illinois is off to a 3-0 start and ranked in the top 25. Did Illini fans expect this kind of start to the season?
Illinois fans didn't expect to start the year 3-0 and be ranked heading to Nebraska. I knew it was possible beating a ranked Kansas team. Many fans assumed Illinois wouldn't be able to stop a potent Kansas offense. Illinois did that and got scores when they needed it. First 3-0 start since 2011.
What’s the view of head coach Bret Bielema in year four of his tenure?
A program builder who does things the right way. Bielema won't take shortcuts and has proven he understands how to coach and win at the college level. Illinois season tickets have gone up each year with Bielema at the helm, and Illinois had its first sellout since 2017 two weeks ago. Unlike 400 straight (for Nebraska), that's a big deal in Champaign. Fans believe in the toughness and competitiveness his teams bring each year, something we can't say for Lovie Smith or Tim Beckman before him.
We think of Bielema as a run-first head coach, but Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer has been impressive so far this season. How would you describe Illinois' offense this year?
Illinois’ offense is a nice mix of both, and if the run game is working you will see Kaden Feagin, Aidan Laughery, Josh McCray and Ca’Lil Valentine all get carries. But having weapons like Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin on the outside (two pros), Illinois will throw it on downs you may want or assume a run. Barry Lunney (Illinois offensive coordinator) overall has done a nice job not being too predictable.
Who have been some other key contributors for the Illini so far this season? Who do Husker fans need to be worried about?
Luke Altmyer has been a steadying presence for Illinois, and has been a better decision maker this year. Besides the wide receivers I mentioned above, Kaden Feagin is Illinois' starting running back. 6'3” 250 pound specimen who is still learning to navigate holes and understand when to hit them or when to take it outside, he is getting better and better. On the defensive side of the ball Safety Miles Scott and Nickel Xavier Scott have been a dynamic duo in the secondary. Taking the ball away and helping Illinois to a plus 8 turnover margin, can't be understated.
Nebraska has been in the Big Ten since 2011. How do Illini fans view the Huskers? Is this considered a big game in the Illini Common Fans’ eyes?
As I told Geoff, Illinois and Nebraska have had some fun ones over the last 10 years. Not a rivalry yet but a game each fan base enjoys. We really miss Scott Frost though.
What have you seen from Nebraska and does it make you feel better or worse about Illinois’ chances on Friday night?
Illinois fans are worried heading into Friday. Illinois offensive and defensive lines have been far from dominant the last couple weeks. The wideouts and secondary have been Illinois' saving grace, but the OL has enough talent and size to work for it and make a difference Friday night.
Illinois wins if ______.
Illinois wins if they win the turnover battle and time of possession.
Nebraska wins if ______.
Nebraska wins if Dylan Raiola stays upright and the Huskers rush for over 100 yards.
Final prediction?
I made this pick on the podcast and I can't change my tune.
Illinois 23, Nebraska 21. Illinois special teams will be the X-factor in a slobberknocker.
