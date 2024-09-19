Why Nebraska Football Recruiting Is Taking A Big Hit On Friday
Even if it feels like Nebraska football gets the short of the stick, it's not every week that the Huskers play on a Friday.
Many Nebraska football fans throughout social media have shown different opinions on the game against Illinois being on Friday night. No matter what your opinion is, one thing that becomes a negative due to this being on Friday is the recruiting.
Nebraska has done a great job with game day visits to start the season, however, that won’t be the case this week. That is because the majority of schools play their high school football games on Friday nights. This notably means that the visit list for Friday’s game will be cut tremendously. This also means the recruits who would be interested in watching the game from home will not be able to due to their own game.
Note: In Lincoln, the high schools have moved their contests to Thursday. Not all surrounding towns made that same decision, though.
This is a huge negative for the Huskers despite there being no prime time competition, because it's a home game for the Cornhuskers. Having a big home game like this on a Friday night has even limited the visit list to be on the same par as the Northern Iowa game, with the chance of even fewer recruits. It would be a positive if roles were reversed since it would be an away game and would limit Illinois just as much as it is with Nebraska.
With the visitation of many recruits being limited, there is still one recruiting target who could potentially find a way to visit. This isn't a confirmed deal but 2025 five-star Michael Terry III could attend because the talented recruit and his Alamo Heights Mules will be taking on Clemens High School on Thursday night. At least the door is open.
There will be a few other recruits in attendance, including two 2025 commits. Christian Jones and Jackson Carpenter will be the two confirmed recruits heading to Memorial Stadium. Although, if Terry can make it to campus that would be the headline in Nebraska recruiting.
MORE: What Nebraska Football Should Expect from Illinois Quarterback Luke Altmyer
MORE: Four Huskers Named to National Volleyball Player of the Year Watch List
MORE: Nebraska’s New Batch of Floridians May Change Husker Recruiting Fortunes in the Sunshine State
MORE: Dave Feit: 400 Husker Sellouts in 40 Stats
MORE: Nebraska Football Preview: No. 24 Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.