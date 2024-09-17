Illinois' Offense Will Be Facing More Than Just Nebraska's Defense
Illinois head coach Brett Bielema is known for the physical identity of his football teams. This year's version of the Fighting Illini is no different.
They are only giving up 8.6 points per game so far this season and have proven to be a stingy defensive team. But they are going up against a Nebraska team that has a flashy freshman quarterback and a stable of talented wide receivers to throw the ball to. Illinois' defense will be facing its largest challenge of the year so far. But so will its offense.
Nebraska has a solid defense this season. The most points the Huksers have given up is to Colorado, who scored just 10 points. The Buffaloes have one of the Big 12's best quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and wide receivers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. Despite all those weapons, the Huskers' defense was more than up to the challenge.
Not only does Illinois have to play against that defense, but they will also be trying to keep up with the Huskers' offense. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is a problem for any defense. The way that he can move around in the pocket and keep his eyes downfield is a defensive nightmare. Once he has danced around for long enough, he can find the open receiver and make any throw on the field.
Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer will have to be at the top of his game on Saturday. So far this season, he has looked sharp. His 647 passing yards and six touchdowns per game are comparable to Raiola's numbers. His leading receiver, Pat Bryant, has 235 yards and an impressive four early touchdowns on the year.
Despite how good Illinois' offense has looked so far, they will be facing a new challenge this Saturday. Memorial Stadium will be rocking once again as Big Ten play gets underway. It will likely be the toughest game that either team has played so far this year, and in a matchup this close, home-field advantage can make all the difference.
Altmyer and the Fighting Illini will not just be going against the Huskers' defense on Saturday. They will also be fighting against the raucous crowd and trying to keep up with Raiola's potent offense.
