Nebraska’s Blackshirts Getting an ‘Edginess’ Boost for Showdown with Illinois
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White is glad to have Jimari Butler and Mikai Gbayor back at full availability for Friday’s football game against No. 24 Illinois.
“Both of those guys are making plays,” White said after Nebraska’s practice Tuesday. “More importantly, they are bringing a little edginess as well. With those guys coming back and then the things we did not do well last week, the guys out there running around, they know and they want it. We’re going to set the standard and make sure the standard is there every time we step on the field.”
Butler didn't play last weekend against Northern Iowa after being listed as questionable for the game, and Gbayor sat out the first half due to a targeting penalty the previous week against Colorado.
White spoke about the challenges of defending against the Illinois offense.
“You have the playmakers on the outside,” he said. “Those guys are going up and getting footballs. They do a great job of keeping it balanced. They know when they want to run the ball, what looks they are running the ball into, and then doing a lot of different things like RPO, getting them out movement pass wise.”
Of quarterback Luke Altmyer, White said: “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. He’s not really panicked. ... He is operating at a high level. He will be a challenge to deal with.”
Also speaking Tuesday were offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and several players, including quarterback Dylan Raiola. Scroll down for all the coverage and video, and refresh this page to see the latest additions. | HuskerMax discussion
