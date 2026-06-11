In November, Nebraska Will Face a Heisman Trophy Finalist, and Three Road Games

Third of three parts

November football games often determine the success and perception of a team’s season, as they should. That’s especially true for Nebraska, coming off consecutive 7-6 seasons.

Three of the Huskers’ four November games are on the road and the home game is a beast — vs. Ohio State on Nov. 21.

Illinois, Rutgers and Iowa on the road could go either way, in theory, although Bret Bielema’s Illini program is a growing Big Ten force. As for Iowa, well, the Hawkeyes have won 10-of-11 against Nebraska.

However it plays out, November should provide a fascinating end of the season for Nebraska, with these results resonating through most of next year.

On Tuesday, we analyzed the quarterbacks Nebraska likely will face in September. On Wednesday, we analyzed the quarterbacks Nebraska likely will face in October. Today, here are the November quarterbacks that likely will await the Huskers.

Nebraska is likely to face a Heisman finalist in Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, two transfers (Illinois and Rutgers) and another new starting quarterback at Iowa. It's an interesting mix for what should be a great month of football.

At Illinois

Nov. 6, 7 p.m. CT

Gies Memorial Stadium

Likely starting quarterback: Katin Houser

Key stat: In the last two seasons at East Carolina, Houser completed 418-of-653 passes (64 percent) for 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Fast fact: Houser, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior, was highly coveted in the transfer portal. As a redshirt freshman at Michigan State in 2023, he started seven games. He completed 113-of-193 passes (58.5 percent), with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Analysis: Houser brings experience and skill to an Illini program that was 9-4 last season and might be on the brink of making its first College Football Playoff appearance. Houser replaces Luke Altmyer, who threw for 3,007 yards, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. Big shoes to fill, but if Houser fills them, watch the Illini. This is a Friday night game.

At Rutgers

Nov. 14

SHI Stadium

Likely starting quarterback: Dylan Lonergan

Key stat: Lonergan is accurate. He completed 190-of-284 passes (66.9 percent), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 2-10 Boston College team.

Fast fact: Lonergan, a senior, started his college career at Alabama. He played three games and completed 7-of-8 passes.

Dylan Lonergan completed 66.9 percent of his passes on a 2-10 Boston College team in 2025. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Analysis: Rutgers hopes Lonergan can step in and help the Scarlet Knights improve from last season’s 5-7 record. With only nine starts across three seasons, Lonergan’s relevant inexperience should be an area Nebraska can exploit.

Ohio State

Nov. 21

Memorial Stadium

Likely starting quarterback: Julian Sayin

Key stat: Sayin was 2-2 vs. ranked Power 4 opponents, and 8-0 vs. unranked Power 4 opponents last season. Against ranked teams, Sayin had six touchdowns and four interceptions. Against the unranked, he had 19 touchdowns and one interception.

Fast fact: Sayin, a redshirt sophomore, was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his first year as a starter. His top receiver, Jeremiah Smith, might be a finalist this season. Smith might be the best player in college football, making Sayin even more effective.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith against Ohio in 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Analysis: Sayin completed 301-of-391 passes, an astounding 77 percent rate on a 12-2 Buckeyes team. Nebraska’s best chance to defeat Ohio State has to begin with controlling Sayin, turning him over, and capitalizing on a lucky break or two.

At Iowa

Nov. 27, 11 a.m. CT

Kinnick Stadium

Likely starting quarterback: Jeremy Hecklinski

Key stat: Hecklinski, a sophomore, has played only three games — one at Wake Forest in 2024, and two last season at Iowa. He is battling junior Hank Brown for the starting job.

Fast fact: Iowa had three offensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Hecklinski is expected to win the starting job with Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Analysis: Last season, an FCS transfer quarterback took over for the Hawkeyes and led them to an 9-4 record. Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State) leaves behind a solid legacy that might be difficult for Hecklinski, or Brown, to match. You get the sense that if Iowa defeats Nebraska again, it won’t be because of the quarterback matchup.

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