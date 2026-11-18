Gibson Pyle has waited a long time to see the field in a Nebraska uniform.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Nebraska offensive lineman, a former three-star recruit from Klein Cain High School in Houston, discussed his recent playing time, the long recovery from a knee injury, and how the Huskers’ offensive line has handled injuries up front. Pyle has appeared in four games this season after missing all of last year, including Saturday's 31-0 win over Rutgers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Gibson Pyle | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Treating It Like Practice

Pyle was asked what it has meant to finally get his opportunity.

“It’s been fun. Obviously, I’ve always dreamed of this moment,” Pyle said. “Sadly, teammates went down, and that’s not how you want to do it, but I’ve had a great time.”

He said the snaps have done wonders for his confidence, and that “knowing that I can go out there and play” has been the biggest benefit.

Pyle admitted the sideline wait can get in his head, but the nerves fade quickly.

“You play the first snap and it just feels like practice,” he said.

He credited Nebraska’s defensive line, from the scout team to the starters, for preparing him. Pyle said he has “more trouble blocking them out on the practice field than I do on the game field.”

Gibson Pyle Celebrating with Teammates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New Appreciation

Pyle was asked what it took to get back after the injury.

“I think the injury was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Pyle said. “I know that can sound weird, but when football’s taken away on one play on a Saturday in August and then you have nine months of recovery, I think it brings a new appreciation for the game.”

Even getting “chewed out at practice” became something he missed, Pyle said. The hours in the training room left him “so grateful to just be playing football again.”

The injury was an MCL and PCL tear. Pyle said he got “rolled up on” in the final scrimmage of fall camp last year.

“I was expecting last year to be a big year for me,” Pyle said. “So, getting past that frustration, just realizing that God has a plan for everyone, and when I came back, working to get back into that position took a lot of hard work, but I’m just thankful that I’m able to do it.”

Geep Wade | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Confidence and Mindset

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Pyle discussed how his mindset has changed.

“Confidence, and then my mental fortitude, almost,” Pyle said. “Knowing that you don’t have to beat yourself up every play. It’s a what’s-next mentality, and just attack the next play.”

He credited offensive line coach Geep Wade for pushing him, saying the new techniques have shown up in his play.

“He always has a saying: you’re either a guy or a dude,” Pyle said. “So I’m just trying to be a dude every day.”

Wade pushes the group in the meeting room and on the field, Pyle says, and constantly tells him he has to “take another step.”

Pyle also pointed to his work with Director of Football Mental Health and Performance Dr. Jacob Cooper on the mental side, along with visualization and self-talk, like “telling yourself you can do this.” Still, he said, “getting meaningful snaps and big-time plays” has been the biggest factor, and “confidence has been the main improvement, honestly, this season.”

Gibson Pyle with his Teammates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Versatility Up Front

Pyle was asked how long it takes an offensive line to get comfortable with one another.

“On the O-line, you have to communicate and be close with everyone. That’s the best part of how we have our room,” Pyle said. “It’s such a close group. Everyone’s friends. We all talk, go out to eat, whatever it is.”

He said the linemen who joined the room “meshed instantly.” Pyle added, “I think that’s the best part; you have real bonds outside of football.”

That chemistry has made filling in easier. Pyle said he has gotten practice reps with different combinations of linemen, so he was “super familiar” with his teammates when he entered a game. He described the transition as “seamless.”

He pointed to the group’s depth as a reason Nebraska has absorbed injuries. Linemen outside the first rotation, including Gunnar Gottula, have worked at different spots.

Brendan Black | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing for the Seniors

Pyle was asked about the seniors on the offensive line.

“Representing them has kind of been the message for this week in the O-line room, and we’re doing it for those guys,” Pyle said. “These guys are seniors; it’s the last time in the stadium, so we’re excited for that.”

Nebraska hosts Ohio State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday before closing the regular season at Iowa on Black Friday.

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