Nebraska Might Need a Win over Rutgers for Bowl Eligibility

Nebraska’s bowl lifeboat might depend on Rutgers, the Huskers’ opponent on Saturday.

When Nebraska started the season 5-0, this scenario looked improbable if not impossible. But the Huskers have lost four consecutive games and still need one more win to become bowl eligible. A quick look at the schedule — at Rutgers, Ohio State and at Iowa — reveals that Rutgers might be the Huskers’ best opportunity for that elusive sixth victory. And yes, that calculates Ohio State’s unthinkably poor performance vs. Oregon on Saturday.

Rutgers played its part on Saturday, losing at Wisconsin, 31-10, to fall to 2-7, 1-5 in the Big Ten. Rutgers lost to Badgers freshman backup quarterback Ryan Hopkins, who threw for three touchdowns.

Nebraska’s fourth consecutive loss was at Illinois, 24-13, on Friday night. The Huskers are 5-4, 2-4. The Illini won their fourth consecutive game and visit UCLA on Friday night.

Over the weekend, Huskers head coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Nebraska has averaged 13.5 points in its four losses.

Each Monday, we’ll take a look at how Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents (and the rest of the conference) fared over the weekend.

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

Despite Rutgers’ poor season record, Nebraska can expect the Scarlet Knights’ best shot Saturday (11:30 CT, Big Ten Network). Rutgers battled visiting USC and Michigan into the fourth quarter. USC eventually defeated Rutgers, 42-35, and Michigan won, 28-21.

Rutgers has to look at Nebraska as a serious opportunity to win a ballgame.

Nov. 21: Ohio State at Memorial Stadium

The Buckeyes fell apart against Oregon, 41-28. The Ducks, trailing 14-3 in Columbus, scored 38 consecutive points after successfully pulling off a 30-yard completed jump pass on a fake punt from linebacker Teitum Tuioti to linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei out of punt formation.

In other Oregon completed passes, quarterback Dylan Raiola connected on 25-of-40 for 257 yards and two touchdowns — and looked comfortable in the pocket without any Ohio State pressure. The Ducks improved to 6-3, 4-2. Ohio State is 6-3, 4-2. Oregon plays host to Michigan on Saturday. Ohio State plays host to Northwestern.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

Iowa kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 24-10 win at Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are 7-2, 4-2. Northwestern is 6-3, 3-3, after its second consecutive loss, and is at Ohio State on Saturday.

Iowa running back L.J. Phillips Jr. runs through Northwestern's line in the Hawkeyes' 24-10 win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa plays host to Purdue on Saturday, then visits Illinois, before ending the season on Black Friday against Nebraska. Should Iowa win its next two games, the matchup with Nebraska could leave the Hawkeyes needing to beat the Huskers to possibly make the CFP.

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

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Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald finally got his signature win by defeating host Michigan, 15-6, in one of the nation’s fiercest rivalries.

Michigan State (3-6, 1-5) forced four turnovers and had five sacks. Sparty’s points came on five field goals.

Michigan running back Bryson Kuzdzal fumbles on a tackle by Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele during the second half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan fell to 5-4, 2-4 and is in danger of not going to a bowl. The Wolverines play at suddenly smokin’ Oregon, play host to undefeated UCLA and finish at Ohio State. On Sunday, Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck, believed to be the highest-paid OC in the nation at $3 million per season.

Michigan State plays host to Washington (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday.

Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Maryland won its first conference game, 34-29, at Purdue, and ended a six-game losing streak. The Terps are 3-6, 1-5. Purdue is 3-6, 2-4. Maryland plays host to Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday. Purdue is at Iowa.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

After the stress and excitement of back-to-back overtime victories, the Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1) likely kicked back and enjoyed their bye Saturday. Indiana plays visiting USC (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday, in what is likely a CFP play-in game for the Trojans, who also had a bye last weekend.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, who had two touchdown passes, throws against Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

As mentioned above, Raiola and the Ducks routed host Ohio State, 41-28. Since starting quarterback Julian Sayin was injured against Indiana, the Buckeyes are 0-2.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

The Huskies collapsed after their big win at Nebraska. Washington lost at home to Penn State, 28-25, after falling behind 28-6 at halftime. Washington is 5-4, 2-4, and plays at Michigan State on Saturday. Penn State is 5-4, 2-4, and plays host to Minnesota (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday night.

And in other Big Ten action …

UCLA won its ninth consecutive game by defeating host Minnesota, 34-20. The game was tight into the fourth quarter. UCLA is 9-0, 6-0, and plays host to Illinois on Friday night.

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