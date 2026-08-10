New Position For Donovan Jones Could Help Nebraska’s Overall Defense

Nebraska sophomore Donovan Jones has made the transition from cornerback to nickel back under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich. The new position better suits Jones’ size, his instincts and how he likes to hit opponents. Jones is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

Jones’ switch might better suit the Huskers, too, who need an improved defense from 2025 if they hope to make any noise in 2026.

“I’d just kind of say how it just involves me in both games, the run and pass game,” Jones said recently at a news conference about primarily practicing at the nickel/hybrid position.



“And I think that’s just kind of where I just needed to be. And I think it’s just taking it day-by-day and working on my technique and everything and it’s been going good.



“Just kind of like I’ve said [Aurich] a really smart dude. He puts us all in great positions to make plays and I think that’s just going to be successful for us in this season.”

Jones played in all 13 games and started 11 of them in the Huskers’ 7-6 season in 2025. He had 59 tackles with 1½ for losses and had five pass breakups, tied for the team lead. He was a integral factor in the Huskers ranking third in the nation in pass defense.

“When we’re evaluating players at each position, we want big, fast, physical and tough and that’s what he is,” former defensive coordinator John Butler said last season about Jones. Butler was fired after the regular season.

“He’s a 200-pound corner," Butler said. "He tackles like a linebacker. He’s got a processing element to him that he plays fast. He plays well in games.”

But that run defense … and the red-zone defense

Nebraska ranked 98th in the nation is rushing defense, allowing 175.4 yards per game. Its 133rd-ranked (out of 134 teams) red-zone defense allowed opponents to score on 37-of-38 trips. That included 24 rushing touchdowns, six passing touchdowns and seven field goals.

“Just working it,” Jones said about improving their red-zone defense. “Yeah, working all the red zone like we’ve done that all the time, but still just working it and just really keeping in tone on it, going into the film and just seeing what we can do better at.”

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall tackles Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer in last year's season opener. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Senior defensive back Andrew Marshall talked about the defense taking the next step. Jones was asked how that will happen.

“Just being a physical team and coming to play every play, not taking any plays off cuz we can’t this year,” Jones said.



“And I just think that this camp’s going to be great just taking it day-by-day and getting better each day …



“I just know we just got to put it out on the field like there’s not much else we can say. We don’t need to do any talking. We just need to go out there and do it.



“Just a physical, dominant defense and that’s just going to be ready to play mentally and physically.”

Aurich’s attributes

Aurich came from San Diego State, where he led one of the top defensive teams in the nation. He replaced Butler at Nebraska.

“I would say his head. He’s a really smart dude,” Jones said about what Aurich brings to the table. “Like just all around and he’s ready to go. He’s just really intent with what he says and he means it and I just take that to heart and I love it from him and I think all of us on the defense are taking it from him, too.”

Tyler Yelk joined Nebraska this season as a safeties coach. He spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has a long background in college coaching and worked with Aurich, when Aurich was the defensive coordinator at Idaho.

“Coach Aurich and coach Yelk have helped me improve a lot,” Jones said. “He [Yelk] definitely gets into the itsy bitsy parts of it, which I love.



“And I just think he’ll critique everything, which is good. I like that cuz I just think that everybody can improve off of what you did wrong or what you’re doing right even if you’re doing it right.



“[Coaches] have helped me improve a lot just from reading gaps to everything in the passing-game schemes and I just think I’ve grown as a player and just going to bring it out there on the field.”

Big brother

Jones’ younger brother Darion is an Iowa freshman defensive back. Both played at Omaha North High. It could make for an interesting Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s been good,” Jones said about his brother. “He’s been back home, too. So, I mean, we’ve all been talking. He’s excited for his fall camp. So am I.

Iowa defensive back Darion Jones defends a pass to wide receiver Reece Vander Zee in Hawkeyes' spring game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So, I just gave him some words of encouragement. And we don’t really talk about both of our football teams. I mean, we do, but not about playbook obviously or anything like that.



“I'll always help him out with technique, but their scheme is their scheme. So, that’s just whatever they have him do. He works on that and I just like just tell him what he could do better at.”

Iowa defeated Nebraska in last season’s regular-season finale. It was one of three blowout losses to end the Huskers’ season.

Jones was asked if last three games matter now. “I mean, not anymore,” Jones said. “We’re on to a new season now, but obviously we weren’t doing what we were doing right, that we were doing in like the beginning of the year, middle of the year.



“It … obviously has been like a chip on our shoulder, but it’s just more the fact that it’s a new team and we’re just going to keep stacking every day and getting better.”

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