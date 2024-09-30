It's Rutgers Week for Nebraska Football: Updates from Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule
Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua will return from a suspension but won't start against the undefeated Scarlet Knights.
In this story:
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule met with reporters Monday to preview Saturday's game against Rutgers. Below are Kaleb Henry's notes and complete video from the session.
- Respect for Rutgers coach Greg Schiano
- Gunnar Gottula continues to get better. Played well Saturday at Illinois.
- No better-coached DL than Rutgers
- Javin Wright played Saturday, ahead of the goal to be back for USC. Rhule says it was all joy getting him back on the field.
- Micah Mazzccua was suspended last week. Available but remains a backup.
- Stefon Thompson has a sprained foot. Anticipating him being back this week.
- Tommi Hill has a chance to play Saturday.
- Trying to figure out what you can and can't do with the officials.
- Intensity of Alex Bullock blocking on the edge and preparing for teams making changes.
- Shame of special teams is the front-and-center conversation of field goals while Brian Buschini played so well.
- Expected to be better at turnover margin this year but had not quite anticipated being so explosive.
- Exceeding expectations with getting the ball to a number of different playmakers.
- Rutgers doesn't give up explosive plays, makes you earn it.
- Scoring in the red zone and getting the tough yards will be key.
- "Can we line up and knock you back and get the yard?"
- Last week wasn't the field goal protection team, it was all the snapper.
- Not panicking on special teams. Just have to do what they know to do.
- Making the snaps and kicks in practice, expecting to do the same in the games.
- Rutgers is going to come after the punts and kicks. Has a history of getting blocks.
- "Some guys play football because they're talented. Some guys play football because they're football players."
- Ceyair Wright is a football guy.
- Coaching Dylan Raiola (and Daniel Kaelin) now as they would if they were juniors.
- Dylan can do really high-level stuff, so the system he's working with is high-level.
- Elite preparation by QB1.
- Humble confidence.
- Everyone on the team is growing in figuring out how to have success and what needs to be done.
- Would like to get Emmett Johnson more involved.
- Still thinks there's a rhythm to the running back rotation.
- "Tackling Dante (Dowdell) is hard"
- Power running from Dowdell early sets up Emmett and Rahmir Johnson later.
- Gabe Ervin is getting his swagger back.
- Have four RBs they like.
- Rutgers has two really good backs.
- Rutgers is a difficult run game for Nebraska.
- John Bullock is still a young player in terms of his development as a linebacker.
- Constant search for improvement.
- Ndamukong Suh's dominance. As dominant as he's been on the field, the philanthropy to give back.
- Excited to have Suh back this weekend.
- Great for players to see the best days of their lives are not the recruiting rankings or where they get drafted. Each thing should be better than the last.
- Hearts and concerns with those in North Carolina, where Rhule has a coaching history.
Refresh this page to get the latest content. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
Coverage
- Husker247 | Matt Rhule provides updates on Hill, Thompson health; Mazzccua status
- Husker247 | Matt Rhule Monday press conference quick hits
- Inside Nebraska | Micah Mazzccua: Matt Rhule updates status of offensive guard
- Nebraska Athletics | Matt Rhule quotes
- Omaha World-Herald | Shatel/Bland recap (video)
- Omaha World-Herald* | Lineman Micah Mazzccua reinstated from suspension, injury updates ahead of Rutgers
From the other side
- Rutgers Athletics | Greg Schiano's Monday presser (video)
- Scarlet Nation | Everything Greg Schiano said during Nebraska game week press conference
More info
- Depth charts: NEB | RUT
- Stats matchup
- Rutgers game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified