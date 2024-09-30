All Huskers

It's Rutgers Week for Nebraska Football: Updates from Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule

Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua will return from a suspension but won't start against the undefeated Scarlet Knights.

Joe Hudson

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) catches a pass as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back DeShon Singleton (9) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule met with reporters Monday to preview Saturday's game against Rutgers. Below are Kaleb Henry's notes and complete video from the session.

  • Respect for Rutgers coach Greg Schiano
  • Gunnar Gottula continues to get better. Played well Saturday at Illinois.
  • No better-coached DL than Rutgers
  • Javin Wright played Saturday, ahead of the goal to be back for USC. Rhule says it was all joy getting him back on the field.
  • Micah Mazzccua was suspended last week. Available but remains a backup.
  • Stefon Thompson has a sprained foot. Anticipating him being back this week.
  • Tommi Hill has a chance to play Saturday.
  • Trying to figure out what you can and can't do with the officials.
  • Intensity of Alex Bullock blocking on the edge and preparing for teams making changes.
  • Shame of special teams is the front-and-center conversation of field goals while Brian Buschini played so well.
  • Expected to be better at turnover margin this year but had not quite anticipated being so explosive.
  • Exceeding expectations with getting the ball to a number of different playmakers.
  • Rutgers doesn't give up explosive plays, makes you earn it.
  • Scoring in the red zone and getting the tough yards will be key.
  • "Can we line up and knock you back and get the yard?"
  • Last week wasn't the field goal protection team, it was all the snapper.
  • Not panicking on special teams. Just have to do what they know to do.
  • Making the snaps and kicks in practice, expecting to do the same in the games.
  • Rutgers is going to come after the punts and kicks. Has a history of getting blocks.
  • "Some guys play football because they're talented. Some guys play football because they're football players."
  • Ceyair Wright is a football guy.
  • Coaching Dylan Raiola (and Daniel Kaelin) now as they would if they were juniors.
  • Dylan can do really high-level stuff, so the system he's working with is high-level.
  • Elite preparation by QB1.
  • Humble confidence.
  • Everyone on the team is growing in figuring out how to have success and what needs to be done.
  • Would like to get Emmett Johnson more involved.
  • Still thinks there's a rhythm to the running back rotation.
  • "Tackling Dante (Dowdell) is hard"
  • Power running from Dowdell early sets up Emmett and Rahmir Johnson later.
  • Gabe Ervin is getting his swagger back.
  • Have four RBs they like.
  • Rutgers has two really good backs.
  • Rutgers is a difficult run game for Nebraska.
  • John Bullock is still a young player in terms of his development as a linebacker.
  • Constant search for improvement.
  • Ndamukong Suh's dominance. As dominant as he's been on the field, the philanthropy to give back.
  • Excited to have Suh back this weekend.
  • Great for players to see the best days of their lives are not the recruiting rankings or where they get drafted. Each thing should be better than the last.
  • Hearts and concerns with those in North Carolina, where Rhule has a coaching history.

