Jacory Barney Jr. Sets Bold Goal: 'I’m Going to Lead the Nation in Punt Returns This Year'
After Nebraska wrapped up its fourth day of fall camp, sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. met with reporters and wasted no time setting the tone for his second season in Lincoln, aiming sky-high, nonetheless.
While coaches like offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and wide receivers coach Dakiel Shorts took to the podium talking about Barney’s growth and potential, the Miami native spoke for himself with a bold claim: "I'm going to lead the nation in punt returns this year" .
Quickly into his media availability, Barney set the stage for his bold claim, but the interview didn’t stop there.
When asked how he feels heading into year two as a Husker, Barney responded confidently: “I feel like I’m playing fast, [and I] got a little bigger.”
Anytime the fastest player on the team says he's playing even faster, that's a good sign.
Before Barney took the mic, wide receivers coach Dakiel Shorts offered some insight into that growth. He praised the sophomore for learning how to play with his speed, not just rely on it. Last year, Barney often leaned on pure athleticism to make plays, but now, according to Shorts, he's putting more emphasis on route-running, timing, and technical detail, all signs of a player ready to take the next step.
With the guidance of his position coach, Barney is focused on elevating his game in 2025. When asked what growth looks like for him this season, he emphasized the importance of refining his craft: “Being able to create more separation [to] get a chance to get the ball even more,” he said, noting his focus on route technique and using change of speed to gain an edge coming in and out of breaks.
Barney also said he enjoys the daily grind of fall camp and the chance to go up against Nebraska’s defensive backs each day.
One thing that stood out, was the competitive fire between the two position groups. “They just talk all day,” Barney said with a grin, adding that he “like[s] the DB room” and feels like they “got a lot of juice.”
Returning to the topic of special teams, which piqued the interest of reporters after his bold claim about leading the nation in punt return yards, Barney’s follow-up was telling when asked why it's important for Nebraska, and himself, to be dynamic in that phase this season.
“If you can strike on a punt return, fans will really enjoy that.”
Enjoy it, they would. It's been nearly five years since Nebraska’s punt return game has been anything better than a liability, and over a decade since it could be considered an actual weapon.
Barney’s final quote was grounded in reality, with the sophomore simply stating that he’s “just trying to get better” at the end of the day.
By now, it’s clear there’s no shortage of confidence in the Miami native heading into his second year in Lincoln. While some might prefer he not get too far ahead of himself, it’s been a long time since Nebraska has had a player, or a team, for that matter, this outwardly confident in their ability heading into a new season. And that, in itself, feels like a step forward for the program.
With coaches empowering players and the team putting in the work all offseason, it’s refreshing to see that belief start to surface. The kind of belief it takes to finally win those ever-elusive one score games.
Of course, confidence alone doesn’t make winning plays. But I’d argue it doesn’t hurt either. And if Barney’s mindset is any indication, a little swagger may finally be making its way back into the locker room, one practice, one rep, one bold goal at a time.
Talk is cheap until proven on the field. But this year’s Nebraska team isn't just believing in their success, they’re betting on it.
You can watch Barney's full media availability below.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.