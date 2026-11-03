'We're Searching for a Few More Points': Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen Discusses Move to Coaches' Box



Dana Holgorsen let it all out.



Nebraska's offensive play-caller, who led the Huskers to averages of 43.6 points and 475.6 yards per game through the first five weeks, met with the media Tuesday following NU's third consecutive loss. In recent weeks, the Big Red's offense has sputtered and has been a significant factor in the Huskers' losing games.

Holgorsen, who has more than three decades of collegiate coaching experience, laid out his updated plan of attack Tuesday. Here's what he had to say ahead of Nebraska's road matchup against an Illinois team riding a three-game winning streak.

Dana Holgorsen walks on the field during warmups before the game against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said Holgorsen would remain on staff. However, while his play-calling responsibilities won't change, the offensive coordinator will now relay those calls from the coaches' box. He'll be joined by offensive line coach Geep Wade.

“Well, we’re searching for a few more points,” Holgorsen said. “You know, I think it’s probably less necessary than it was in years past, based on the iPad… Now that we have the iPads, we sit on the sidelines, and after every series I go over with Glenn (Thomas) and the quarterbacks, and we watch everything.”

“What I decided was that it would be a calm environment,” he continued. “Because we have enough coaches on the sidelines to handle the players… If that gives us one or two advantages to be able to score a little bit more points to win these games, then by all means, I’ll do it.”

Anthony Colandrea runs onto the field during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regarding the need for a calmer environment, Holgorsen believes his players could benefit from one, too. He praised their attitude and effort, attributing NU's struggles against Washington to a lack of execution on key plays.

“You can’t be mad at some of the things that they’re doing, because they’re doing it at such a high effort level,” Holgorsen said. “The effort was there; the physicality was there. It was probably the best game we’ve played up front, and you’ll say, ‘Well, why didn’t you run the ball more, or why didn’t you get more production?’ There are just a lot of things that go into that.”

“To me, balance is about doing what they (the opposing team) don’t want you to do,” he continued. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t hit some of those shots downfield. It’s unfortunate. We’ve hit those shots throughout the course of the year.”

Jamal Rule is tackled after a run into the Washington secondary. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Rhule suggested Monday that Nebraska entered its Halloween matchup against Washington expecting to win downfield, the Huskers weren't able to do it. That was particularly frustrating to see, considering freshman running back Jamal Rule averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 13 attempts, finishing with 72 total yards.

Holgorsen reiterated Rhule's explanation that UW adjusted by stacking the box, daring NU and its quarterback to attack through the air. Despite Anthony Colandrea attempting 44 passes in the loss, the offensive coordinator suggested that number doesn't necessarily reflect how many passing plays he actually called.

“If they’re going to stack the box and put everybody up in there, I’ve got other answers,” he said. “I can't tell you the exact number of run plays that we ran that turned into pass plays. Whether they were checks because of the looks or whether that’s RPO’s.”

“There are decisions that the quarterback needs to make,” Holgorsen continued. “Sometimes he makes the right ones, and they look good, and the crowd goes crazy, because he’s running down the sideline for a touchdown. He doesn’t always make the right decisions… It’s a tough position. Like I said last week, we’re asking him to do so much. He’s handling it at a very high level; he’s been protecting the ball. Unfortunately, in this game, I think he was just so damn amped up.”

Kwazi Gilmer runs after a catch for a touchdown against Maryland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea wasn't the only player who appeared to be "pressing", which is the word Holgorsen used to describe his unit being out of sync. Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska's leading receiver in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, missed opportunities to make plays he's more than capable of making, too.

The most notable example came on the Huskers' opening offensive drive, when Gilmer had an opportunity to haul in a potential touchdown. Hindsight is 20/20, but NU turned the ball over on the very next play. What could have been Gilmer's eighth touchdown of the season instead became a red-zone possession that ended without points.

Rhule had previously said the Huskers' offense was "pressing" to make plays. Even a player as good as Gilmer appeared to be doing so, and Holgorsen agreed.

“I 100% agree with it,” Holgorsen said. “At the end of the day, it’s my job to get them in the right frame of mind to play well, okay? I noticed a carefree group for six weeks. Having fun on the sidelines; making plays. We were playing pretty good offensive football; I think we’d all agree with that… It was going good.”

“I’m pissed about the last three weeks,” Holgorsen continued. “I met with the guys, and I’m like, ‘You’ve just got to do a little bit better; you’ve got to run a little bit faster; you’ve got to block a little bit longer’... They wanted that game so bad. They wanted to perform a little bit better so bad that when you do that, that’s called pressing. It’s on me for not recognizing that.”

Friday Night Football 🏈



🗓️ 11.06.26

⏰ 7:00 PM CT

🏟️ Gies Memorial Stadium vs Illinois

📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/RQMJROBPez — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) November 2, 2026

The first step toward fixing a problem is acknowledging that one exists. At the very least, Holgorsen did that ahead of Nebraska's trip to Champaign. Now, we'll find out whether the staff can make adjustments that deliver results.

The Big Red's ninth game of the 2026 season is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, at Gies Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central, and the game will air on FOX.

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