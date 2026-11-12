Jeremy Pernell’s Top Candidates for Offensive Coordinator at Nebraska: Cris Reisert - Toledo



This profile is the final part of a series by Jeremy Pernell, who has identified several potential candidates to fill Nebraska’s vacancy at offensive coordinator after head coach Matt Rhule’s firing of Dana Holgorsen. | Prev. • Intro





Cris Reisert has one of the more unusual career paths among these candidates.



He's already been a successful head coach at two different programs, yet he elected to return to coordinating an offense because he wanted to get back to calling plays.

Reisert spent time coaching at Ohio Dominican, Ball State and Elon before becoming Ohio Dominican's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

His first offense averaged 39.5 points and 510.5 yards per game, ranking 15th and fourth nationally in Division II, respectively.



Quarterback Grant Russell earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors after throwing 30 touchdowns against just three interceptions at the time the awards were announced.

Cris Reisert during his tenure as head coach at Tiffin University in Ohio. | Tiffin Athletics

Reisert was hired as Tiffin's head coach in 2019 and quickly demonstrated he could build an entire program, not just coordinate an offense.



He compiled a 40-11 record over five seasons, winning three conference championships and leading the Dragons to two Division II playoff appearances, while being named GMAC Coach of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2023.

The offensive production was remarkable.



Tiffin averaged 43.2 points and 507.8 total yards in 2019, ranking seventh and fifth nationally in Division II. Running back JaQuan Hardy rushed for 1,554 yards and earned All-America recognition, while quarterback Nick Watson was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

Four years later, Tiffin averaged 43.7 points and 482.9 yards per game, ranking sixth and fourth in Division II. The Dragons were also fifth nationally in rushing at 255 yards per contest.



That offense featured center Shane Bumgardner, who earned the Division II Rimington Award as the nation's top center.

Reisert subsequently became Gardner-Webb's head coach in 2024. After winning four games his first season, the Bulldogs improved to 7-5 in 2025.



He initially called plays before eventually delegating those duties as his responsibilities as head coach at the North Carolina school increased.

Cris Reisert has seven years of experience as a head coach, including two seasons at Gardner-Webb. | Gardner-Webb Athletics

When Toledo offered him its offensive coordinator position last December, Reisert accepted the opportunity to return to Ohio and focus on what he enjoys most.



He's now the Rockets' offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and play-caller. And he's producing again.

Toledo ranks 17th nationally in total offense at 454.9 yards per game and is tied for 22nd in scoring at 35.4 points. The Rockets are averaging 192.1 rushing yards, ranking 28th, and 262.8 passing yards, ranking 29th.

Reisert describes his system as an "up tempo pro style attacking offense." It's a multiple approach that combines formations, shifts, motion and RPO concepts to put defenders in difficult situations.

He doesn't rely on one particular method to create advantages. The offense can attack with tempo, use motion to change defensive alignments before the snap or incorporate run-pass combinations that force defenders to choose which responsibility they're going to defend.

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His time working with former Ohio State assistant Bill Conley exposed him to the broader responsibilities involved in building and managing a program. That's one of the things I particularly like about Reisert.

He's built productive offenses, developed quarterbacks, recruited and managed entire programs. He's also demonstrated that he can adapt his running and passing attacks to available personnel.

Like all of these coaches I've discussed from lower-level schools, there's a financial incentive that would have their ear despite the unsettled future of Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.



According to reports, Reisert's annual salary is $220,000. Nebraska could give him life-changing money to take a risk that he could build an effective offense in the Big Ten.

Of course, Reisert specifically wanted to return to Ohio when he accepted Toledo's offer. There's no reason to assume he'd be interested in relocating again so quickly. But I don't think I'm being too presumptuous to assume he'd listen.

Also it's fair to keep in mind he only has one season coordinating an FBS offense. But his play-calling experience, head-coaching background and repeated success building productive offenses make him someone I'd absolutely want to interview.

* * *

I don't know whether any of these six coaches would have interest in joining Matt Rhule's staff at Nebraska.



They've all established themselves in situations where they're enjoying varying degrees of success, responsibility and professional security. There's no reason to assume they'd be eager to leave.

And Rhule's uncertain future will complicate conversations with some of them. But Nebraska has an awful lot to offer.

First and foremost, the Huskers have a defense led by Rob Aurich that's capable of competing against anyone in the country. Nebraska needs an offense that can complement that defense rather than consistently putting it in difficult situations. The opportunity for truly complementary football is there.

I've highlighted six coaches who have demonstrated different ways of creating productive offenses. Some have considerably more experience than others. Some would be easier to recruit financially, while others would require a more substantial commitment.



This hire is of the utmost importance to Nebraska and the future of Matt Rhule. He can't get it wrong.

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