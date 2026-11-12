Jeremy Pernell’s Top Candidates for Offensive Coordinator at Nebraska: Cam Aiken - James Madison



This profile is part of a series by Jeremy Pernell, who has identified several potential candidates to fill Nebraska’s vacancy at offensive coordinator after head coach Matt Rhule’s firing of Dana Holgorsen. | Prev. • Intro • Next





Cam Aiken has spent much of his coaching career learning from some of the most accomplished offensive minds in college football. Now he's beginning to demonstrate what he can do with an offense of his own.



Aiken spent several years working on Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson, assisting with quarterbacks, running backs and offensive player development. His tenure included the Tigers' national championship seasons in 2016 and 2018.

He worked closely with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and gained extensive experience tutoring quarterbacks and helping implement Clemson's up-tempo offense.



Aiken subsequently spent two seasons coaching running backs and coordinating the running game at South Florida before joining Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss as an offensive analyst.

There's a difference between helping talented coaches operate successful offenses and proving you can direct one yourself. Aiken began answering that question last season.



He was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at East Tennessee State in 2025 and helped the Buccaneers establish several school offensive records.

ETSU averaged 442.3 yards per game, ranking 15th among FCS programs, and 32.5 points, ranking 24th. The Buccaneers were also 14th nationally in rushing at 198.2 yards per contest.

Running back Devontae Houston rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns while earning first-team All-Southern Conference honors. Center Ashton Flinn and guard Seth Williams also received first-team recognition.

Aiken had previously demonstrated his ability to develop running backs at South Florida, where Brian Battie rushed for 1,186 yards and earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference recognition in 2022.

Following his successful season at ETSU, Aiken briefly returned to Ole Miss as an offensive consultant during its College Football Playoff run.



When Billy Napier became James Madison's head coach, he hired Aiken to coordinate the offense and entrusted him with implementing his system.

The early results have been outstanding.



James Madison ranks seventh nationally in scoring at 40.6 points per game and 16th in total offense at 455.6 yards. The Dukes are averaging 199.4 rushing yards, ranking 25th, and 256.2 passing yards, ranking 33rd.

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JMU running back Seth Cromwell is lifted by a teammate after scoring during a 54-23 rout of Southern Miss last week. | JMU Athletics

Aiken's background incorporates elements of Clemson's no-huddle approach, Kiffin's spread concepts and a running game that has remained productive across different personnel groups.

His offense isn't built exclusively around throwing the ball. He's comfortable using multiple formations, incorporating tight ends and adjusting his approach to what his quarterbacks and other playmakers do best.

Nebraska doesn't need someone who's going to force players into a system regardless of their strengths. It needs someone capable of identifying those strengths and building an offense around them.

If there's reason for hesitancy, it's the fact that Aiken is only in his second season as a full-fledged coordinator and his first at the FBS level. Working alongside successful coaches has proven valuable, and his time around them has proven quite beneficial, but it doesn't necessarily mean that his offense will perform against upper-tier Big Ten defenses.

Nevertheless, he's already translated an impressive apprenticeship into productive offenses at two different programs. His profile is on the rise.





Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule identified a promising young coordinator when he hired defensive coordinator Rob Aurich away from San Diego State. Aiken could represent a similar opportunity on the other side of the ball.

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