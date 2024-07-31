Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Nebraska Football’s Portal Additions
Nebraska football opens fall camp today, and as Matt Rhule cuts the ribbon on Year 2, there's a subtle confidence and understated swagger emanating from the players and coaches inside the Osborne Legacy Complex.
Historically, programs with the right coach typically take a big step in their second seasons. Nebraska is in great hands, so it's understandable that fans and media are expecting a substantial jump this fall, especially considering Rhule's track record.
I'm right there with them. I believe the Huskers are on the cusp of turning the corner as a program and are on the verge of returning to national prominence.
I think it's fitting that the turnaround will be spearheaded by an elite defense.
For the first time in over a decade, last season the defense truly played up to its moniker of Blackshirts. The 2023 defense was the best Husker unit in the Big Ten era. Tony White's squad held nine of 12 opponents to 20 points or fewer and rated among the top five most-improved teams nationally in rushing defense and total defense.
Pro Football Focus graded the Huskers as the No. 13 tackling team in the country, and the numbers the Blackshirts posted were outstanding: No. 11 in total defense (303.5 ypg), No. 13 scoring defense (18.25 ppg), No. 7 rushing defense (92.9 ypg), No. 14 pass efficiency defense and No. 7 in yards per play (4.62).
Nebraska returns 11 defenders from that unit with three games or more of starting experience. The 2024 Blackshirts will be veteran-laden and even having to replace Luke Reimer and Quinton Newsome, should be as good as, and likely better than, they were in 2023, when players had to learn White’s scheme.
Just how good Nebraska is this season depends on how big a step the offense can take.
Last year, Nebraska had its worst statistical offense since 1968. The team committed a nation-leading 31 turnovers while averaging 313 yards and 18 points per game, good for 117th and 123rd nationally. When it comes to offensive plays overall of 10 yards or more, the Huskers had just 127, which was 122nd nationally. They also had only 44 plays of 20 yards or more, which ranked 106th.
Nobody is expecting a reincarnation of "The Scoring Explosion," but can the 2024 offense at least be middle of the pack nationally? Last year, 27 points and 400 yards a game would have put the Huskers in that range. Had the Huskers done that, they probably would have gone 9-3 and played in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship.
Nebraska has a more talented team this year and, I would argue, top-to-bottom, their best roster since at least 2012.
Can the Huskers put it all together in Matt Rhule's second year? Either this year or next — it's coming. I'm confident in that.
Rhule has a well-earned reputation as a program builder and has done a remarkable job of laying a strong foundation through the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. There are over 50 scholarship or NIL-funded walk-ons currently on the roster who are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
In his ongoing quest to make Nebraska a premier developmental program, Rhule's approach to roster building mirrors that of an NFL team that wants to build through the draft and complement the roster with a few difference makers through free agency.
Rhule wants a program that's centered on the recruitment and development of high school players. He doesn't want to rely too heavily on the transfer portal. He's certainly not going to ignore that avenue when building his roster, but he'll use it as a supplement.
Last December, as the transfer portal was set to open, Rhule discussed his philosophy. "I just don't know how many teams are winning by bringing in 25 guys. I just think that sometimes that can cause a little chaos. What we want to do is build a roster or nucleus of guys that are all here that understand what we're doing. I love high school recruiting. I love getting guys here and I love having them for four or five years."
This offseason, Rhule and his staff used the transfer portal to patch some holes on the roster and replenish a few position groups that needed an influx of talent. I'll spend the next several days recapping the new additions to the roster and breaking them down by position group. I'll take a look at the quarterback spot tomorrow.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.