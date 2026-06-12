Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Oregon

Then comes Oregon.

One week after hosting the defending national champions inside Memorial Stadium, Nebraska football will head west for one of its toughest tests of the season. For the first time as Big Ten foes, the Huskers will take on the Oregon Ducks.

The most recent meeting between the two programs took place a decade ago, resulting in a 35-32 victory for the Big Red. It also marked the last time the Huskers defeated a ranked opponent. Oct. 10 could provide an opportunity to end the drought.

Here's an early look at what the Ducks are expected to bring to the table this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and what Nebraska must do to secure what would likely be the most impressive win of the Matt Rhule era.

Previously Covered: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana

Offensive Outlook

Having one of the nation's top quarterbacks certainly helps, but Oregon's offensive success extends well beyond a single player. The Ducks averaged 452.2 yards and 36.9 points per game in 2025, finishing 13-2 behind one of college football's most explosive attacks.

That success came under offensive coordinator Will Stein, who departed to become Kentucky's head coach following the season. In his place, UO promoted Drew Mehringer, a longtime member of the Ducks' staff who most recently coached the tight ends.

A change at play-caller could lead to a slight change in offensive identity, but Oregon returns enough talent to expect another productive season. By the time Nebraska arrives in Eugene on Oct. 10, the Ducks will likely have settled into their new system and be rounding into College Football Playoff form yet again.

Offensive Player to Watch: Dante Moore

Few players in college football will enter the 2026 season with higher expectations than Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The redshirt junior elected to return for another year rather than enter the NFL Draft, giving the Ducks one of the nation's premier signal-callers for a third consecutive season.

Last fall, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors. In two years, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback has helped guide the Ducks to a 26-3 record and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, cementing himself as one of the country's most impactful players.

Moore is viewed as one of the top QB prospects in the country. If the Huskers hope to leave with a win, slowing down UO's veteran signal-caller is an absolute must. Even then, it might not be enough.

Defensive Outlook

Oregon's defense was one of the best units in college football last season. The Ducks finished seventh nationally in total defense and allowed just 17.9 points per game despite facing four offenses that ranked among the top 17 in the FBS.

The challenge entering 2026 will be replacing several key contributors now headed to the NFL. UO also turns to a new defensive coordinator in Chris Hampton, though the transition should be smoother than most. Hampton has spent the past three seasons on Lanning's staff as co-defensive coordinator and previously called plays at other stops.

Even with those departures, the Ducks return a defense that recorded 30 sacks, 15 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and 69 pass breakups last fall. Oregon's success may start at the line of scrimmage, but its talent extends across every level of the defense. In 2026, Nebraska will likely be facing one of the most complete units within the sport.

Defensive Player to Watch: Teitum Tuioti

Brace yourselves, Nebraska fans, because this one could sting.

Former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti left Lincoln following the 2021 season to join Dan Lanning's staff at Oregon. Five years later, his son, Teitum Tuioti, has developed into one of the most productive pass rushers in college football.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound outside linebacker recorded 68 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles during the Ducks 2025 campaign. Entering 2026, he's expected to do the same, if not more.

As far as opposing pass rushers on NU's schedule are concerned, Tuioti belongs near the top of the list. The former Lincoln Southeast standout has become exactly the type of player his father wanted to develop, and he'll be a major challenge for the Huskers' offensive line in Eugene. Look out, he's real.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

Finding weaknesses on Oregon's roster isn't easy. The Ducks enter the season with an established quarterback, proven playmakers, a talented defensive front, and one of the nation's most high-profile coaching staffs. There's a reason they're expected to contend for a Big Ten title and another College Football Playoff appearance this fall.

If there's one area worth monitoring, however, it's the offensive line.

UO lost three starters from last season's top group and did relatively little in the transfer portal to replace them. The Ducks' lone addition was Yale transfer Michael Bennett III, an All-Ivy League selection in 2025. Beyond him, Oregon appears content relying on the development of players already on the roster or additions made via the high school ranks.

That's not a bet I'm entirely ready to take against a program that recruits at the level they do. Even so, the Ducks will enter 2026 with three new starters up front. Whether those players quickly settle into their roles could determine if the offensive line remains a strength or becomes one of the few areas opponents can target this fall. It's not a glaring position of concern, but if you squint hard enough, it's one, nonetheless.

My Outlook for the Game

Nebraska will have an opportunity to earn national respect when it travels to Eugene in mid-October. The challenge, however, is difficult enough on its own before considering the circumstances surrounding it.

The Huskers are scheduled to face the defending national champions the week prior, while Oregon will enter the matchup after hosting UCLA. Whether even or not, scheduling matters, and NU appears to have drawn the significantly tougher hand.

On paper, the Ducks deserve to be favored. They return one of the nation's top quarterbacks, one of college football's most expensive rosters, and will be playing the contest at home. That's a tough task for Ohio State, let alone the Big Red.

NU doesn't have to leave the West Coast with a victory to show progress. But if the Huskers want to be viewed as a program on the rise in the Big Ten, they need to prove they can compete with top programs for the entire game. A close, competitive contest would signal growth. A win would legitimize the current coaching regime. We'll see what happens in Nebraska's seventh game of the year. For now, let's hope Rhule and company are taking notes on what the Hawkeyes did in Autzen Stadium last fall, at the very least.