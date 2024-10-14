Kaleb Henry Guest Hosts 'Husker Rewind': First Half Grades, 5-1 Mentality, Nate Rohr, Tonia Tauke-Dorn
HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry filled in for Tom Stephens to host "Husker Rewind" with Mike Melbye Sunday. The show airs every Sunday from 5-7 p.m. on KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In the first hour Mike and Kaleb talked about the mentality of Husker fans through the off week, KLIN Sports Director Nate Rohr's thoughts on the season so far, and midseason grades for Nebraska football's offense, defense, and special teams.
In the second hour, the guys recapped the rest of Big Ten football's action from this weekend, chatted Husker volleyball with former player Tonia Tauke-Dorn, and delved into the "Picks of Density".
"Picks of Density" games:
#6 Miami (-4.5) @ Louisville
South Carolina @ Oklahoma (-2.5)
#7 Bama (-1.5) @ #11 Tennessee
#24 Michigan (-2.5) @ #22 Illinois
#5 Georgia @ #1 Texas (-3.5)
Bengals (-3.5) @ NY Giants
#25 NU @ #16 Indiana (-4.5)
Watch the full episode above.
