Nebraska Football Enters Top 25 in Coaches Poll, Snubbed by Associated Press
Nebraska football will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday as part of a top-25 matchup in at least one of the major polls.
The Huskers (5-1, 2-1 B1G) received a top-25 designation in the latest coaches poll, moving up from unranked to No. 25. Nebraska, however, remained outside the Associated Press top 25 but received votes once again. Nebraska has received votes in every poll throughout 2024.
Nebraska's jump in the coaches poll resulted from No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 17 Utah dropping out of the poll after their losses to Texas and Arizona State, respectively. Despite being idle on Oct. 12, Nebraska stayed ahead of the Sun Devils with a 5-1 record. The Big Red received 62 total points in the AP Poll, setting them 27th out of the 39 teams receiving votes.
Nebraska's next opponent, Indiana, jumped ahead two spots in both polls, sitting at No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 16 by the AP. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 B1G) continue to ride their impressive start to the season under new coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana remains ahead of other ranked Big Ten teams including Illinois and Michigan.
The Big Ten Conference continues it strong presence in the polls, landing three teams in the top five of each poll and at least six teams total in each poll. The Big Ten has seven teams in the coaches poll including Nebraska. Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State has bumped the Ducks to their highest rating since 2014 at No. 2, while Penn State is No. 3 in each poll following the Nittany Lions' 33-30 win at USC. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 5 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the AP after their road loss to Oregon.
Other conference teams in the polls include Indiana (No. 18 Coaches / No. 16 AP), Illinois (21/22) and Michigan (22/24). Nebraska, Iowa and USC continue to receive votes in at least one of the two polls.
The Southeastern Conference boasts the top team in the nation with No. 1 Texas, as the SEC has eight teams in both polls. The Big 12 features three teams including No. 9 Iowa State, and the ACC has four programs in the polls. The highest-rated non-Power Four conference team remains 5-1 Boise State, as the Broncos are No. 19 by the coaches and No. 15 in the AP.
The Huskers remain with at least one top 25 team on their current schedule, as Nebraska's Oct. 26 battle in Columbus will include No. 4/5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are on a bye this week. USC and Iowa could bump into the polls by the time the Big Red meet up with the Trojans and Hawkeyes on Nov. 16 and Nov. 29, respectively. Nebraska fell in its lone top 25 battle this season, dropping a 31-24 overtime loss at home to Illinois.
Nebraska and Indiana will play Saturday at the Hoosiers' Memorial Stadium. The contest is a homecoming sellout for Indiana, and kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT.
MORE: Nebraska Football Set as Early Underdog Against Indiana
MORE: College Football Playoff Reflections After Week 7 + Playoff Tiers by Conference
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Poised to Claim No. 1 Spot After Weekend Wins and Major Upset
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 7 Capsules
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.