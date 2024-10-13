All Huskers

Nebraska Football Set as Early Underdog Against Indiana

After being favored in their first six games, the Huskers are projected as a road underdog by 4½ points for their Saturday matchup against No. 16 Indiana.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
For the first time in 2024, Nebraska football is not considered the bettors' favorite.

The Huskers (5-1, 2-1 B1G) are listed as early underdogs for their second road contest of the season, as the Big Red travel to No. 18 Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 B1G) are posted as 4½-point favorites by most sports books, while other betting sites have Indiana favored by as few as 3½ points or four points.

It is the first game of the season in which Nebraska was not listed as a favorite. The Huskers have covered the spread in five of their first six games by early lines, with the only exception being Nebraska's 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois.

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jojo Hayden (30) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The over/under total for the contest is listed at 49½ points, with Nebraska's moneyline around +155. The Hoosiers have been double-digit point favorites in four of their first six contests and have covered their spread in all of their games so far this season.

Nebraska has failed to cover the over/under total in its past two games, having only scored 28 points against Purdue in a 50½ point total, while scoring two touchdowns against Rutgers and failing to meet the 43½ point over. Previously this season, Nebraska had covered all of the over totals.

Nebraska and Indiana are coming off of Week Six victories before their respective bye weeks, as the Huskers jumped ahead of Rutgers early in a 14-7 win. Indiana played a back-and-forth affair through three quarters at Northwestern on Oct. 5, before closing out a 41-24 victory.

Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on from the sidelines against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Indiana football has been gearing up for a tough second half of its slate, as Nebraska enters Bloomington on Saturday facing the Hoosiers in a sold-out Memorial Stadium. It is the first home sellout for Indiana since 2021. The Hoosiers average nearly 51 points per contest at home and are on a historic start under new coach Curt Cignetti.

The Huskers and Hoosiers await their Big Ten battle for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff with television coverage on FOX. FOX's marquee pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be a part of the game day festivities as well.

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

