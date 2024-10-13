Nebraska Football Set as Early Underdog Against Indiana
For the first time in 2024, Nebraska football is not considered the bettors' favorite.
The Huskers (5-1, 2-1 B1G) are listed as early underdogs for their second road contest of the season, as the Big Red travel to No. 18 Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 B1G) are posted as 4½-point favorites by most sports books, while other betting sites have Indiana favored by as few as 3½ points or four points.
It is the first game of the season in which Nebraska was not listed as a favorite. The Huskers have covered the spread in five of their first six games by early lines, with the only exception being Nebraska's 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois.
The over/under total for the contest is listed at 49½ points, with Nebraska's moneyline around +155. The Hoosiers have been double-digit point favorites in four of their first six contests and have covered their spread in all of their games so far this season.
Nebraska has failed to cover the over/under total in its past two games, having only scored 28 points against Purdue in a 50½ point total, while scoring two touchdowns against Rutgers and failing to meet the 43½ point over. Previously this season, Nebraska had covered all of the over totals.
Nebraska and Indiana are coming off of Week Six victories before their respective bye weeks, as the Huskers jumped ahead of Rutgers early in a 14-7 win. Indiana played a back-and-forth affair through three quarters at Northwestern on Oct. 5, before closing out a 41-24 victory.
Indiana football has been gearing up for a tough second half of its slate, as Nebraska enters Bloomington on Saturday facing the Hoosiers in a sold-out Memorial Stadium. It is the first home sellout for Indiana since 2021. The Hoosiers average nearly 51 points per contest at home and are on a historic start under new coach Curt Cignetti.
The Huskers and Hoosiers await their Big Ten battle for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff with television coverage on FOX. FOX's marquee pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be a part of the game day festivities as well.
