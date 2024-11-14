Nebraska-USC Preview with Brandon Jones, Host of the Light the Torch (USC) Podcast
After three consecutive losses, the Husker football team will try to get back on track against USC at the Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans come into the game at 4-5, having surprisingly struggled in year 3 under head coach Lincoln Riley. USC is currently favored by 8.5 points according to DraftKings.
I talked to Brandon Jones, host of the Light the Torch Podcast, to get the USC perspective on the upcoming game.
Interview with Brandon Jones, Host of the Light the Torch Podcast
USC was considered a playoff contender coming into the season, and was up to #11 at one point. With the team having lost five of their last seven games, what are the vibes like around the fan base right now? What are the expectations for the remainder of the season?
Well.. the vibes around the fan base are not great, lots of frustration to say the least. Being that we finally have a change at the QB position the fan base has split expectations, some expect us to immediately put up 40+ points a game which is what we’ve been accustomed to with Riley. The other side is we’re bringing in a new QB so we don’t exactly know how it’s going to look or if the chemistry is there with the wide receivers.
Head Coach Lincoln Riley went 11-3 in his first year in LA, and was 8-5 last year. With USC at 4-5 right now, what’s the current view of Coach Riley among Trojan fans?
It’s not good. Year 1 under Riley went well and that was probably the worst thing that happened for him. He reminds us often that we are in a rebuild which is true. Lincoln often gets compared to other coaches who took on new jobs around the same time. People don’t realize just how much of a dumpster fire Lincoln Riley has had to take over, as the previous regime left our OL room depleted and had the #56 ranked recruiting class. But with all that being said the issues that we all have with Riley are on the field. He hasn’t shown that he can stick to what’s working and he shows us that he wants to win his way instead doing whatever it takes to get the win. If you go and watch each loss we have had, we ran the ball very well and for some reason got away from it.
Starting quarterback Miller Moss was just benched in place of sophomore Jayden Maiava. What should Husker fans expect to see from Maiava?
Honestly, we are not even sure what to expect. Jayden has a lot of upside, he’s experienced, he’s thrown for over 3,000 yards last year at UNLV. He’s a bigger body at 6’4 225-230 lbs and he has a big arm and can move; he’s a much better scheme fit for Riley’s offense.
We’ve seen reports that Moss has entered the transfer portal. Is that true and, if so, how disruptive is that to the team mid-season?
There’s nothing official from the USC side that has confirmed that, but it is the expectation. Miller is a true leader and locker room guy. I just can’t see him doing anything that would disrupt the locker room any further regardless of his status.
The Trojans really struggled on defense last year. They look much improved this season; what’s been the impact of first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn?
Tremendous improvements all around. Tackling is better, players are in the right spots and actually know their assignments. We are very pleased with Coach Lynn and this defensive staff; the proof of concept is there.
Who have been some key contributors for the Trojans so far this year? Who should Husker fans be worried about?
Woody Marks and Makai Lemon on the offensive side. On the defensive side, CB Jaylin Smith (who you all may know from Netflix series Coach Snoop) and Safety Kamari Ramsey have been great for us this season.
Nebraska and USC have occasionally met throughout the years, but this will be their first time playing as conference mates. How is this game viewed in the Trojan Common Fans’ eyes?
We as fans appreciate teams with great history and traditions like Nebraska and a few others teams in the conference. We are excited to host you guys this Saturday in what should be a great game.
What have you seen from Nebraska and does it make you feel better or worse about USC’s chances on Saturday?
What gives us confidence for this game is that the Huskers offense has not been very consistent and we haven’t seen any big time playmakers on the outside. We do have respect for the defense. We know Tony White very well, and know that you guys will have a solid defense coming into the Coliseum.
USC wins if ______.
USC wins if USC can run the football and Lincoln Riley can show that he is willing to stick to what is working.
Nebraska wins if ______.
Nebraska wins if USC is unable to establish the run game or refuses to stick to it
Final score prediction?
38-24 USC
Author’s note: Thanks to Brandon Jones, Host of the Light the Torch Podcast, for sharing his expertise with the Common Fans. Both the Common Fan Podcast (Nebraska) and the Light the Torch Podcast (USC) are members of The College Huddle, the largest fan-led online college sports podcast community, made up of one podcast from each fan base represented.
