Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Reacts to Dana Holgorsen Being His New OC
It was a very surprising development last week when Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced the addition of Dana Holgorsen to his offensive coaching staff. Then on Monday, the surprise was taken to another level when Rhule revealed that Holgorsen would now be serving as offensive coordinator.
That is quite a change for a head coach to make in the middle of the season. Marcus Satterfield had to be in the play caller since Rhule arrived in Lincoln last season. Now he has been demoted in favor of Holgorsen and his vast experience coaching offense for several different successful programs.
One of the players who this move affects the most is true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Satterfield is the only offensive coordinator that Raiola has had in his short college career. Making a change this drastic in the middle of the season could be tough on such a young quarterback. However, Rhula says that Raiola is handling the change well.
“Dylan trusts me and trusts the program,” Rhule said. “He just took it as ‘hey what are we doing today.’ He’s trying to get his back healthy. All the guys had a really positive reaction to it. It goes back to what I said last week, players need to play, players need to go make plays. If you watch on Saturdays, players have to go make plays. Dana and the staff will give the players the best opportunity to go make plays so we need the guys to make them. The whole play calling thing, we’ve tried to handle that, now go make some plays. Football is a game where players win games. We’ve got good players, we expect them to go win some games.”
Raiola is hoping to be able to play on Saturday against USC after injuring his back in the Huskers’ loss to UCLA. If he can play, it will be his first opportunity to run Holgorsen’s offense and see how well they can work together on such short notice.
