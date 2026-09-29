Know Your Foe: Nebraska vs. Maryland — The Quarterbacks

Nebraska football returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Homecoming, as the Huskers welcome Maryland to Lincoln for their second Big Ten matchup of the season.

The Huskers enter the game at 4-0 after picking up a 31-13 road win over Michigan State, while Maryland comes to Lincoln looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to Virginia Tech and UCLA.

As Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten, the quarterback matchup features a pair of talented signal callers in Anthony Colandrea and Malik Washington.



That means it is time for another edition of Know Your Foe.

Nebraska: Anthony Colandrea

Anthony Colandrea running against Michigan State | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four games into his Nebraska career, Anthony Colandrea continues to look like the right man to lead Dana Holgorsen's offense.



Colandrea has completed 68 of 104 passes for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games. He has also had 141 yards and two touchdowns running the ball.

The senior wasn't quite as productive through the air in Nebraska's Big Ten opener against Michigan State, completing 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but he found another way to hurt the Spartans.

Colandrea led Nebraska with 66 rushing yards on 10 attempts.



That ability to create when a play breaks down continues to be one of the biggest weapons Colandrea brings to this Nebraska offense. Through four games, defenses haven't just had to account for his arm. They have also had to worry about what happens when No. 10 leaves the pocket.

PFF has been particularly impressed with what Colandrea has done through the air.



Colandrea carries a 92.6 overall offensive grade and a 91.2 passing grade through four games. Both numbers have been fueled by impressive consistency.

Four games in, the numbers continue to speak for themselves.



Colandrea has accounted for 12 touchdowns and has established himself as one of the most important pieces of Nebraska's offense.

Passing Stats: 68-of-104, 904 yards, 10 TD 1 INT

Rushing: 141 yards, 2 TD

PFF Overall Grade: 92.6

PFF Passing Grade: 91.2

PFF Rushing Grade: 81.1

Maryland: Malik Washington

Malik Washington passes against the UCLA Bruins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other sideline will be Maryland sophomore Malik Washington.



Washington enters Saturday having completed 101 of 154 passes for 1,034 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

At 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, Washington certainly looks the part of a Big Ten quarterback. He showed what he is capable of against Virginia Tech, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns in Maryland's loss.

However, things went in the opposite direction against UCLA.



Washington was held to 142 passing yards as Maryland managed just three points. The Bruins intercepted Washington four times, including two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

His PFF grade reflects just how difficult the afternoon was.



Washington received a 27.7 overall offensive grade and a 28.4 passing grade against UCLA. Both were easily his lowest marks of the season.

It was a dramatic departure from his first three games.



The UCLA performance dragged Washington's season grades down considerably. Through four games, PFF has Washington at a 69.1 overall offensive grade and 68.9 passing grade.

Now he has to turn around and face a Nebraska defense coming off one of its better performances of the season.



Passing Stats: 101-of-154, 1,034 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT

Rushing: 16 carries, 21 yards, 0 TD

PFF Overall Grade: 69.1

PFF Passing Grade: 68.9

PFF Rushing Grade: 58.5

Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.