Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Maryland: The Quarterbacks

Know your Foe:



Let's look at the QB position and compare Dylan Raiola and Malik Washington.



Dylan Raiola - Sophomore

118/159- 1331 YDS - 12 TD 2 INT - 74.2% CMP%



Malik Washington - Freshman

110/183 - 1257 YDS - 9 TD 2 INT - 60.1% CMP%

Rushing: 11 CAR 22 YDS 2.0 AVG 3 TD#GBR… pic.twitter.com/aSFcrVSSxn