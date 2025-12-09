Nebraska Freshman Running Back to Enter the Transfer Portal

Nebraska's second transfer portal exit of the cycle is here.

Freshman Jamarion Parker will enter the transfer portal when it opens next month. Parker confirmed the news on social media Monday evening, saying, "God plans 🙏🏾".

Parker has four years of eligibility remaining.

An injury kept Parker away from the field for the duration of the season. He was expected to compete for a role behind Emmett Johnson.

Parker was a four-star prospect out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri. While there, he rushed for more than 3,600 yards in his prep career and helped Cardinal Ritter to a pair of state championships.

Committing five months before signing a year ago, Parker also held offers from TCU, Arizona State, Alabama, Minnesota, and more. Besides visiting Nebraska a couple of weeks after committing, he also made a visit to TCU.

The transfer portal window is Jan. 2-16. There is no longer a spring window after that.

Running Back Depth

The running back position looks to be wide open heading into 2026.

Johnson posted one of the best Husker seasons in recent memory, ultimately being named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Just a few days ago, he announced he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft.

The only player in program history to have 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game, Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards on 251 carries with 12 touchdowns on the year, adding 46 receptions for 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers now need to be replaced.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson takes off on a 70-yard run against Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Parker was unable to find his spot with the lingering injury, but nobody else cemented their spot as Johnson's backup. That question took over in the spring and was never really answered through the fall campaign.

Kwinten Ives seemed to be destined for the No. 2 role. He saw action in nine games in 2024 and scored a touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl. But an injury in camp before the season knocked him down the depth chart. Ultimately, he played in seven games and was the only player other than Johnson to have more than 100 yards this season, finishing with 119 yards on 16 carries.

Listed ahead of Ives on the depth chart were Mekhi Nelson and receiver-turned-running back Isaiah Mozee.

Nelson played in 11 games this year, carrying the ball 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. He also had five receptions for 54 yards.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson goes for 41 yards on a pass from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Mozee saw more work in the slot at times due to depth, finishing with 19 receptions for 83 yards. On the ground, he carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards.

Backup quarterback TJ Lateef, who started the final three games of the season, had more rushing yards (98) than Mozzee or Nelson.

Looking down the rest of the roster, there are other options that could see offseason developments into useful pieces next season.

Janiran Bonner is a former fullback who entered the season as a wide receiver with gadget potential. His season ended with an injury in the season opener against Cincinnati.

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner rushes for no gain against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Freshman Conor Booth played in just three games, carrying the ball a trio of times for six yards. He ran for more than 6,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in high school.

Kenneth Williams showed explosiveness in the return game, earning a scholarship after his touchdown return against Northwestern. He would earn All-Big Ten honors as a return man. As a running back, he had five carries for 22 yards, adding one reception for 20 yards; all of that work came in blowouts against Akron and Houston Christian.

Less than a week ago, Jamal Rule signed as a part of Nebraska's 2026 class. The three-star from North Carolina rushed for more than 2,500 yards in his final two seasons, averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game.

A Transfer Portal Back Looks to be Necessary

With Johnson off to the NFL and the promising potential of Parker headed to the portal, that leaves the injured duo of Bonner and Ives as the most experienced backs returning. Both will be juniors next season.

Besides that pair, everyone else is extremely green. After missing out on a portal running back last cycle, expect coach Matt Rhule to go after one next month.

