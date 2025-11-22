Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Penn State Nittany Lions
Matt Rhule is playing back home for the first time in a decade.
The Penn State alum did not take the open coaching job, instead signing a two-year extension with Nebraska. The Huskers and Nittany Lions are having two very different seasons, but both with something to play for. An NU win guarantees the Big Red a better record than last year and would eliminate PSU from postseason play.
The game is televised on NBC.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST
Key Storylines
How does the Nebraska interior hold up against Penn State's rushing attack?
Entering 2025, this Penn State team was propped up by its big class of talented returners with proven production, and while quarterback Drew Allar drew a lot of praise, it was the tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton that brought in the best numbers. While this year has spiraled for PSU, that hasn't stopped the duo from continuing to produce at all-Big Ten numbers.
Allen has taken control of the backfield this season, leading the Nittany Lions with 917 yards and 12 touchdowns, which are both third in the Big Ten and rival the numbers of NU starter Johnson. He's recorded three performances of 100 yards or more in 2025, including Saturday's season-best outing with 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-10 win over Michigan State. Ranking 14th in the conference in rushing yards allowed, Nebraska will need Keona Davis and company to limit Allen and Singleton. Otherwise, as we saw against UCLA, you risk giving up long, sustained drives or explosive, Michigan-style run plays.
How does Nebraska mitigate the impact of Penn State's defensive line?
This long stretch of stellar play from Penn State's defensive line has continued into 2025, with star players Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant continuing the legacy that Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter helped build during their years in College Station. While the numbers don't scream off the stat sheet like previous years, both Dennis-Sutton and Durant lead a scary defensive front of the Nittany Lions, who can take over a game in an instant, especially against a leaky offensive line like Nebraska.
That's why Holgorsen's game plan for Lateef will be instrumental in the type of game that NU will try to dictate. With PSU playing a backup quarterback, expect a slow and methodical Nittany Lion offense that will lean on its rushing attack to break the Huskers. As a result, the Huskers will need to sustain drives, and that means productive first-down plays and consistent third-down conversions. Keeping Lateef on the move and testing PSU laterally seems like a smart game plan since relying on Nebraska's front to control the game appears to be a risky bet.
An emotional return with stakes on the line
Head coach Matt Rhule squashed any story lines of drama with Nebraska going to Penn State after signing his two-year extension with the program a few weeks ago, taking himself out of the running to take over his alma mater. Returning to State College for the first team since coaching Temple nearly 10 years ago, Rhule will enter Saturday with his program in better shape, a narrative that seemed preposterous entering the 2025 season.
It will be interesting to see how Nebraska responds to that sentiment, especially given that the last time outside noise surrounded its head coach, the Huskers suffered a 24–6 blowout loss to Minnesota. A night game in an intimidating Beaver Stadium won't help matters, let alone a motivated Penn State team that comes off its first win under interim head coach Terry Smith while battling to secure a spot in a bowl game.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 6 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.