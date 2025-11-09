Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers at UCLA Bruins
For just the seventh time in program history, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are playing at the Rose Bowl.
NU is at UCLA Saturday evening. This is second meeting as Big Ten Conference foes and 15th overall between the two programs. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent losses, with the Huskers falling to then-No. 23 USC last week and the Bruins losing to No. 2 Indiana two weeks ago. The game is televised on FOX.
Most recent updates at the top.
Nebraska and UCLA are slated for an 8 p.m. CST kickoff.
Storylines
How does new starter TJ Lateef operate under Dana Holgorsen's offense and a curated game plan?
Last Saturday's baptism by fire experience for Lateef was not an accurate representation of the talent and skill set that the California native brings to the table. So, withhold further judgment until this Saturday against the Bruins, where Lateef and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen have had some time to figure out a game plan that complements Lateef while not making everything too big for the true freshman from Compton.
Lateef should be able to make some off-script plays with his feet and bail out his offensive line when the Bruins inevitably get pressure. Ever since the thrashing at Minnesota, you haven't seen Holgorsen attack the deep ball, and I don't think that changes with a different quarterback. One aspect to monitor will be the absence of Dylan Raiola in California, as he will stay behind to have surgery. He's been a leader ever since stepping onto campus, so his missing voice could have an impact on Saturday.
Can the Blackshirts slow down a rejuvenated UCLA offense?
That spark began with the promotion of Jerry Neuheisel to Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, who directed the Bruins' offensive unit to a season-high 42 points in the upset of No. 7 Penn State — marking the beginning of the end for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.
Part of that uptick has been the increased rushing attack, including the use of Iamaleava, who leads the team with 388 rushing yards and a team-high four touchdowns. The other side of that coin is redzone efficiency, which leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth nationally with a 95.8 success rate (23/24) containing nine passing TDs, five rushing TDs, and nine field goals.
The Huskers put together a quality performance last week against USC, but they still struggled to contain the run. As always, that'll be key against the Bruins, who will approach the game with a "nothing to lose" attitude.
Can Nebraska rebound from an emotional defeat and avoid a spiral?
That's been the case for NU over the years, with a showing like last Saturday usually sparking a downward spiral. Combine the heartbreak with Raiola's season-ending injury, and it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see that happen, but this Nebraska squad has proven to be resilient time and time again this year.
With the College Football Playoff definitely out the window and the Matt Rhule year three narrative erased, pressure to perform has lifted. As a result, you'd like to see Nebraska approach Saturday with a "don't have anything to lose" mentality, which is what you'd expect from the Bruins.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 at UCLA 8 p.m. FOX
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
