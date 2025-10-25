Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
LINCOLN—The Nebraska Cornhuskers are back home and looking to reach bowl eligibility before October runs out.
A debacle in Minneapolis last Friday has NU sitting at 5-2. The Huskers host the Northwestern Wildcats Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CDT on FS1. Follow along below for updates.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT
Key Storylines
Can Nebraska answer the bell rung?
Matt Rhule gave one of the most candid press conferences by a Nebraska head coach in recent memory, calling out Husker coaches and players for their lack of juice going into last week's thrashing by Minnesota. As a result, he's challenging his program to respond in kind, starting with Northwestern on Saturday. Despite an 11 a.m. kickoff, the Huskers need to come out of the gate with physicality and the expectation of a dog fight — something they didn't respond well to last week against the Golden Gophers.
The truth is that Nebraska isn't as bad as they showed, but the real concern will be if the Huskers don't take that as a learning opportunity ahead of what should be another white knuckle affair with Northwestern, who's rolled off four-straight wins and is only one win shy of bowl eligibility, just like Nebraska.
Can the Blackshirts seal up their run defense against a prolific rushing team in Northwestern?
That'll be tested against the Wildcats, who bring to Lincoln a top third rushing attack in the Big Ten with 190.1 rushing yards per contest. With returning center Jackson Carsello and veteran left tackle Caleb Tiernan, plus portal hits in Evan Beernsten (South Dakota) and Martes Lewis (Minnesota), Northwestern has leaned on its offensive line to grind out four-straight victories.
Returning running back Cam Porter was set to be the backfield star, but a torn ACL in September cut his season short. Caleb Komolafe (493 yards) and Joseph Himon II (360) have formed into an impressive duo in Porter's absence. The Wildcats will aim to muck this game up and rely on their effective ground game, which has been the Huskers' Achilles heel this season.
Forcing former SMU and current Wildcat signal caller Preston Stone into long passing situations will be key for John Butler's defense, with Stone giving away seven interceptions this season. Nebraska has the fourth-worst rushing defense in the Big Ten (156.3 P/G), so it's easier said than done. The Huskers will want to look at Northwestern's season-opening loss to Tulane, where the Green Wave limited NW to only 76 rushing yards, forcing Stone to throw 36 passes, of which four were intercepted. Stone has reached 30 passes only once since that game, so a path to victory is pretty clear.
Who's going to protect Raiola?
The starting group against Minnesota got embarrassed on national television by allowing nine sacks — the most surrendered in program history and the highest total ever recorded by the Golden Gophers. Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler was taken to the hospital for a hand injury, but he had surgery and was cleared to play Saturday as long as he can take the pain.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, there's not a whole lot to do with an underperforming group in the middle of the season, especially after flipping around tackles early in the year. However, the big issue is that the Northwestern defensive front won't take it easy. They haven't been lighting up the box score with sacks and tackles for loss, but the Wildcats returned a veteran-heavy defensive line that has plenty of depth with chaos creators Anto Saka and Aidan Hubbard, plus the emergence of redshirt junior Brendan Flakes.
In hopes that Raiola doesn't have any shell shock from last Friday, he'll have an opportunity to expose a passing defense that's been above average this season, but nothing the standout sophomore can't overcome — as long as he has the time.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
