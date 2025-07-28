All Huskers

LOOK: Nebraska Football's 2025 Fall Camp Begins With Monday Morning Practice

The media had access to a portion of the Huskers' drills in Lincoln. Here's a gallery of some of the action.

Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass during opening day of 2025 fall camp.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass during opening day of 2025 fall camp. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Thanks to KLIN's Kenny Larabee for providing these photos of Monday's Nebraska football practice. Go here for coverage of head coach Matt Rhule's post-practice press conference.

Nebraska defensive lineman David Hoffken (53) works on his pass rush moves during the Huskers' first 2025 fall camp practice
Nebraska defensive lineman David Hoffken (53) works on his pass rush moves during the Huskers' first 2025 fall camp practice / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule looks over a linemen drill while offensive lineman Kade Pietrzak runs to the next station.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule looks over a linemen drill while offensive lineman Kade Pietrzak runs to the next station. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson pushes tight end Heinrich Harrberg back during a drill Monday morning.
Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson pushes tight end Heinrich Harrberg back during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive linemen Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy go through a drill during practice Monday morning.
Nebraska defensive linemen Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy go through a drill during practice Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive linemen Riley Van Poppel and Dylan Parrott go through a defensive lineman drill Monday morning.
Nebraska defensive linemen Riley Van Poppel and Dylan Parrott go through a defensive lineman drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett battles with defensive lineman David Hoffken during a drill Monday morning.
Nebraska offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett battles with defensive lineman David Hoffken during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive backs Donovan Jones (left) and DeShon Singleton go through a special teams drill Monday morning.
Nebraska defensive backs Donovan Jones (left) and DeShon Singleton go through a special teams drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Kenneth Williams catches a pass during a drill at practice Monday morning.
Nebraska running back Kenneth Williams catches a pass during a drill at practice Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis tries to get by defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy during a drill Monday morning.
Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis tries to get by defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Gabe Moore and running backs Izaac Dickey and Trent Uhlir work the ropes during practice.
Nebraska defensive lineman Gabe Moore and running backs Izaac Dickey and Trent Uhlir work the ropes during practice Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Running back Kwinten Ives, running back Trent Uhlir, defensive lineman Gabe Moore, and running back Izaac Dickey.
From left, running back Kwinten Ives, running back Trent Uhlir, defensive lineman Gabe Moore, and running back Izaac Dickey work out on the bikes. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy pushes defensive lineman Jaylen George back during a defensive linemen drill.
Nebraska defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy pushes defensive lineman Jaylen George back during a defensive linemen drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak pushes offensive lineman Jacob Brandl back during an offensive line drill.
Nebraska offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak pushes offensive lineman Jacob Brandl back during an offensive line drill. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Rocco Spindler drives fellow lineman Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres during a drill Monday morning.
Nebraska offensive lineman Rocco Spindler drives fellow lineman Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass during a drill Monday morning.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS ON SI

Home/Football