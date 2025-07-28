LOOK: Nebraska Football's 2025 Fall Camp Begins With Monday Morning Practice

Thanks to KLIN's Kenny Larabee for providing these photos of Monday's Nebraska football practice. Go here for coverage of head coach Matt Rhule's post-practice press conference.
Nebraska defensive lineman David Hoffken (53) works on his pass rush moves during the Huskers' first 2025 fall camp practice / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule looks over a linemen drill while offensive lineman Kade Pietrzak runs to the next station. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson pushes tight end Heinrich Harrberg back during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive linemen Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy go through a drill during practice Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive linemen Riley Van Poppel and Dylan Parrott go through a defensive lineman drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett battles with defensive lineman David Hoffken during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive backs Donovan Jones (left) and DeShon Singleton go through a special teams drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Kenneth Williams catches a pass during a drill at practice Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis tries to get by defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Gabe Moore and running backs Izaac Dickey and Trent Uhlir work the ropes during practice Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
From left, running back Kwinten Ives, running back Trent Uhlir, defensive lineman Gabe Moore, and running back Izaac Dickey work out on the bikes. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy pushes defensive lineman Jaylen George back during a defensive linemen drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak pushes offensive lineman Jacob Brandl back during an offensive line drill. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Rocco Spindler drives fellow lineman Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass during a drill Monday morning. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
