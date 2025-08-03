LOOK: Nebraska Football's 'Big Red Preview' Open Practice

The 2025 Nebraska football team held its first full-pads practice of fall camp Saturday evening in Memorial Stadium. Thanks to KLIN's Kenny Larabee for providing these photos. | Coverage
Nebraska wide receiver Quinn Clark at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Grant Brix battles a double team from tight end Eric Ingwerson and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka during a drill at the / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive backs Rex Guthrie and Derek Branch during a drill at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler watches a drill during the Big Red Preview. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska receivers Keelan Smith, Nyziah Hunter, and Quinn Clark during the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive backs Marques Buford Jr. and Rex Guthrie at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Luke Longval fires a pass during the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Heinrich Haarberg tosses a ball back to a coach during the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight ends Heinrich Haarberg and Caden Echternatch battle during the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen overlooks the offense at the Big Red Preview. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola offers encouragement during a drill at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass during the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska tight end Eric Ingwerson pushes offensive lineman Shawn Hammerbeck back during a drill at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska assistant wide receivers coach Andrew Verboys works with wideout Hayes Miller at the Big Red Preview. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska running back Kenneth Williams runs through a drill during the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive backs Marques Buford Jr. and DeShon Singleton match up during a drill at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive backs Rex Guthrie and Malcolm Hartzog Jr. face off during a drill at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska associate head coach Phil Snow overlooks a drill between defensive backs Derek Branch and Malcolm Hartzog Jr. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett battles a double team from fellow lineman Brock Knutson and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer during a drill. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska defensive back Blye Hill at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska assistant wide receivers coach Andrew Verboys works with wideout Nyziah Hunter at the Big Red Preview. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola at the Big Red Preview on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
