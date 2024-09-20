All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 3

Matt McMaster has released his next set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt McMaster has released his next set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

18. UCLA (1-1)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws a pass in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl.
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws a pass in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After an underwhelming performance against Hawaii, Bruins fans were hoping the bye week would give UCLA the rest they needed to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers. They were brutally disappointed after UCLA not only got beat by Indiana, but was dominated by them.

17. Purdue (1-1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrates
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrates in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) after a Notre Dame Fighting Irish touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I wasn’t shocked that Notre Dame won the way they did, I’m just shocked at how badly Purdue looked. They couldn’t do anything in the trenches. If they don’t improve their play, they won’t win another game all year.

16. Northwestern (2-1)

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Theran Johnson (10) defends Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Terrance Gipson (1)
Sep 14, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Theran Johnson (10) defends Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Terrance Gipson (1) during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Good bounce-back win over Eastern Illinois. It doesn’t count for much, but new starting QB Jack Lausch was able to get his feet under him and beating a bad team by a lot won’t hurt you.

15. Wisconsin (2-1)

Wisconsin Badgers C.J. Williams (4) and Tawee Walker (3) headbutt at the end of a timeout during the game at Camp Randall Sta
Wisconsin Badgers C.J. Williams (4) and Tawee Walker (3) headbutt at the end of a timeout during the game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They got their tails kicked wire to wire and to add insult to injury lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the rest of the season. It’s going be a long year for the Badgers.

14. Washington (2-1)

Washington Huskies wide receiver Giles Jackson (5) catches a pass over Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Giles Jackson (5) catches a pass over Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (5) during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

I’ll cut them a little slack because this is a rivalry game but the Huskies were a 6-point favorite at home and sputtered in the second half against a beatable opponent.

13. Maryland (2-1)

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) talks with Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley (R) during a timeout ag
Sep 14, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) talks with Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley (R) during a timeout against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After stumbling out of the gate vs. Michigan State, the Terps bounced back, knocking off Virginia. Power 5 wins are always a positive in these rankings, hence the jump up for Maryland.

12. Minnesota (2-1)

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (3) calls a play against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Hu
Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (3) calls a play against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Gophers dominated against Nevada on both sides of the ball. The Wolfpack had just 172 total yards of offense and Darius Taylor recorded 124 yards with two touchdowns on just 11 carries. Minnesota will welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Minneapolis for their biggest test of the young season this week.

11. Indiana (3-0)

Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) in the se
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) in the second half at Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers went to LA and did their job against the Bruins. The only way they were going to move the rankings was not only if they won but if they won handily. They did exactly that.

10. Michigan State (3-0)

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, right, throws a pass as Prairie View A&M's Jayven Jackson defends during the third quarter
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, right, throws a pass as Prairie View A&M's Jayven Jackson defends during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I had honestly never heard of Prairie View until the Spartans played them this week but it was a good win for Michigan State, who are surprisingly 3-0 with a Power 5 win to start the season. They will have a tough test this week when they go on the road to take on a good Boston College squad.

9. Iowa (2-1)

Iowa’s Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass against Troy Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa’s Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass against Troy Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things got scary for a second for the Hawkeyes but they found their footing in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Troy Trojans. Iowa saw much better quarterback play from Cade McNamara but this offense is still far from being dynamic enough to compete for a championship this year.

8. Illinois (3-0)

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the se
Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois handled their business against CMU with a three possession win. The Illini defense bent but never broke against the Chippewas, holding the MAC squad to three field goals. Quarterback Luke Altmeyer continues to improve for the Illini which will be massive for their postseason hopes.

7. Rutgers (2-0)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts after a Scarlet Knights touchdown during the second half against the H
Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts after a Scarlet Knights touchdown during the second half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Scarlet Knights enter Virginia as a 3.5-point underdog. It will be Rutgers’ first real test of the season but if they play with the same physicality they have from the first two weeks they should be fine against the Hokies.

6. Michigan (2-1)

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) walks off the field after a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves a
Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) walks off the field after a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The first half of the Wolverines’ game against the Red Wolves looked like last year’s Michigan team. The second-half Wolverines looked like the team that got curb-stomped against the Longhorns. First-half Michigan beats USC. Second-half Michigan gets run out of their own building for the second time this season.

5. Nebraska (3-0)

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs against Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Tucker Langenberg (29)
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) runs against Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Tucker Langenberg (29) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska showed nothing new in their win against Northern Iowa. The defense was great, Dylan Raiola looked his best, and they played at a high level throughout the game. They’ll have a prime time matchup this Friday against No. 24 Illinois at home to prove that the hype is real.

4. Oregon (3-0)

Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball to score a touchdown in the first half of the annual ri
Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball to score a touchdown in the first half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, a blowout for the Ducks. They played a lesser opponent and dominated from bell to bell, closing out strong with a 17-point fourth quarter. This is the type of win Oregon needed heading into conference play.

3. Penn State (2-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Bowling G
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State is a good team who won’t be an underdog until they go on the road to USC in October. They could be sitting in this three spot for a bit.

2. USC (2-0)

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scores a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United A
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scores a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

I am so excited for the Trojans game against Michigan on the road. A win and a less than stellar showing from Ohio State could launch USC to the top spot in next week's power rankings.

1. Ohio State (2-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley (10) during the first h
August 31, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley (10) during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No game last week and no reason to move them down from the top spot.

MORE: Bleav in Nebraska: Nebrasketball Schedule Breakdown with Jacob Bigelow

MORE: Stryker Pregame Retrospective: Past and Present Favor Nebraska

MORE: Big Ten Conference Unveils Women's Basketball Schedules

MORE: Big Ten Conference Unveils Men's Basketball Schedules

MORE: Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema: Nebraska's 'High Football IQ Crowd' Will Challenge Illini

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Matt McMaster

MATT MCMASTER

Matt McMaster grew up as a die-hard Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan in Skokie, Illinois. Matt's passion for sports led him to a career in broadcasting, where he began announcing high school sports when he was 16. Matt continued to pursue broadcasting by earning an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska. During Matt's final two years of school, he covered the Cornhusker football with Husker Max and hosted his weekend radio show, "The Husker Hour." Matt has now graduated from UNL and is excited to continue to create content with Huskermax!

Home/Football