Low Ranking for Nebraska’s Offense Might be Accurate Heading into Season
Nebraska’s offense is ranked 10th in the Big Ten by Badgerswire.com, a website that primarily covers Wisconsin.
We had a problem with Badgerswire ranking the Huskers' defense so low (ninth) in the Big Ten, but the offense ranking seems fair. Nebraska faces pressure, in this season of high expectations, to show the world its offense is better than last year.
Why such a low ranking? We’re guessing the thinking was this: The offense is unproven. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola was inconsistent in 2024 but with an upside that cultivates confidence. Also, the Huskers’ offense didn’t exactly blow anyone away in 2024.
In analyzing a team’s offense, news outlets have to use a combination of last year’s performance and this year’s potential. Using this formula, it’s easy to see why Nebraska is slotted at 10th (out of 18 teams) in the Big Ten.
The Huskers’ 2024 numbers weren’t pretty. They ranked 103rd (of 134 teams) in scoring offense at 23.5 points per game; 94th in yards per game with 359 yards; 65th in passing offense at 228.4 yards per game; and 96th in rushing offense at 130.6 yards per game.
Nebraska scored at least 30 points only three times — 40 vs. UTEP, 34 vs. Northern Iowa and 44 vs. Wisconsin. Only one of those games (Wisconsin) was against a Power Four team, and only once did the Huskers score that many after Sept. 14.
The Huskers were held to 20 or fewer points in seven of their last eight games. They were 3-5 in those games.
Nebraska’s offensive ranking
Badgerswire.com’s Ben Kenney wrote:
2024 Team Stats: 359 yards/game (No. 94 of 134 FBS teams), 23.5 points/game (No. 103 of 134)
Key Players: QB Dylan Raiola, RB Emmett Johnson, LT Elijah Pritchett, WR Dane Key
“Nebraska’s offense is one to watch entering 2025. Former five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola enters his second year as a starter and will be expected to take a significant step forward. If his supporting cast is as advertised, this unit could sneak close to the conference’s top five.”
Can Dana do it?
Nebraska fans are behind the man behind the Huskers’ offense — coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who replaced Marcus Satterfield with four games to go last season. The Huskers were 2-2 in those games. Satterfield now is Nebraska’s tight ends coach.
Ramped-up expectations have been the norm after having Holgorsen in the fold for an entire offseason working with Raiola. Holgorsen has preached the importance of the Huskers executing routine plays.
“He harps on that all the time — routine play, routine play,” slot receiver Janiran Bonner said.
Holgorsen believes such proper execution will lead to explosive plays downfield that gain big chunks of yardage and lead to easier scoring opportunities.
Over the last four games in 2024, Raiola completed 100-of-140 passes (71 percent, slightly better than before Holgorsen took over) for 714 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The total offense numbers were similar: 359 yards per game before Holgorsen; 370 yards per game under Holgorsen.
Huskers’ other offensive personnel
Nebraska is expected to have a better receiving corps in 2025 compared with 2024. Highly regarded transfer Dane Key arrived from Kentucky with impressive 2024 stats: 47 catches for 715 yards (15.2 average) and two touchdowns.
The Huskers hope their running attack is just as potent. Emmett Johnson was the team’s second-leading rusher last season with 600 yards.
At a news conference on the first day of training camp, Johnson talked about being “explosive” and scoring on “longer runs.” Nothing about Johnson’s news conference indicated he wasn’t ready for the challenge.
A highly productive season from Johnson should help the Huskers have a balanced offense and, in theory, take some pressure off Raiola.
Two transfers are expected to stabilize and bolster the offensive line — Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and Elijah Pritchett from Alabama. These two transfers might be the best additions the Huskers made this offseason.
Nebraska will play three higher-ranked offenses in 2025 — Penn State, USC and Michigan.
Big Ten offense rankings
1. Penn State
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Washington
5. USC
6. Michigan
7. Illinois
8. Indiana
9. Wisconsin
10. Nebraska
11. Minnesota
12. Michigan State
13. UCLA
14. Iowa
15. Rutgers
16. Northwestern
17. Purdue
18. Maryland
The Husker offense’s preseason rating is 10th by Badgerswire. Fair enough. Given Nebraska’s potential, no one would be surprised if the offense exceeds outside expectations.
