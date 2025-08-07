Huskers Defense Gets Surprisingly Low Ranking by Badgers Wire
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule talked with confidence about the Huskers’ defense at the recent Big Ten Media Days. Rhule’s resume and reputation include “defensive-minded coach” and he has the goods to back it up. Nebraska’s defense was ranked 18th nationally in 2024.
Badgerswire.com, which primarily covers Wisconsin, recently ranked Big Ten defenses. Here is Badgerswire’s assessment of Nebraska, which it ranked only the ninth best in the conference.
Badgerswire’s Ben Kenney wrote about the Huskers:
2024 Team Stats: 317.9 yards allowed/game (No. 18 of 134 FBS teams), 19.5 points allowed/game (No. 17 of 134)
Key Players: S DeShon Singleton, DB Malcolm Hartzog, LB Marques Watson-Trent, DT Elijah Jeudy
“The Matt Rhule-era Nebraska Cornhuskers are sound on defense. His two years at the helm have seen finishes of No. 18 (2024) and No. 13 (2023) in total defense.
“While it’s reasonable to expect another year of strong results, the team is tasked with replacing three of its top four leading tacklers, as well as nearly its entire tackle-for-loss and sack production. 2025 might need to be a reset year for the unit as new leaders emerge, especially along the defensive front.”
Shocking rating for Huskers
Ninth best in the Big Ten seems shockingly low for a Huskers team that, remember, was 18th nationally in 2024 of 134 schools. Yes, as Badgerswire pointed out, Nebraska lost players from last season’s group.
Noted.
“I just want to shock the world with our D-line unit, with our defense as a whole,” redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Riley Van Poppel said at a media availability this week. Van Poppel is expected to replace Ty Robinson, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rhule might disagree with that ranking. He hasn’t been bashful about praising his defenders as summer camp is under way in Lincoln. Rhule might not know about rankings but he knows his defense.
“I think we can be a great defense,” Rhule said on Huskers Radio Network at Big Ten Media Days. “We are just not going to have a bad defense. Not gonna happen.”
The Huskers will line up with three new defensive coaches — a new coordinator in John Butler, who was defensive backs coach last season, defensive backs coach Addison Williams and defensive line coach Terry Bradden Jr.
“I think our D-line is heading in the right direction,” Butler said this week at a media availability.
In 2022, the season before Rhule’s arrival, the Huskers ranked 99th nationally in total defense. That’s 99th to 13th on a 5-7 team in Rhule’s first season.
In 2024, Nebraska was in the top 20 nationally in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense for the second straight season — impressive for any team, but especially so for a 7-6 team.
Big Ten rankings
1. Penn State
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Minnesota
5. Oregon
6. Iowa
7. Indiana
8. Washington
9. Nebraska
10. Illinois
11. UCLA
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan State
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. Rutgers
17. Maryland
18. Purdue
The Huskers play four defenses with higher rankings in 2025 — Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa.
Going from seven wins in 2024 to eight or nine wins in 2025 won’t happen without a nationally potent defense. It’s hard to see the Huskers winning many — or any — 34-31 shootouts. In 2024, Nebraska scored 34 or more points only three times, and only once after Sept. 14.
“The defensive line is going to be hell on wheels.” Rhule said at Big Ten Media Days. “Watch, just watch.”
