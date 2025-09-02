Matt Rhule Details Social Media, Podcasting Strategy for Recruiting
LINCOLN—You may have noticed that Matt Rhule is more visible in 2025.
The Cornhusker football head coach went on a massive media tour in the offseason, and that exposure continues into the season. Besides his twice-a-week appearances for local media and intermittent appearances on the daily Huskers Radio Network show Sports Nightly, Rhule has also added a weekly podcast and weekly appearances on a national show.
All of this in the name of larger exposure.
"I want to make it very clear," Rhule said on Monday. "I don't want to come across like it's about me. I'm not trying to be a media personality."
Rhule says he has his podcast and is doing weekly appearances with Pat McAfee in order to get Nebraska "out front and center" in the national recruiting scene.
"We're doing more social media than we ever have, right? We're pushing as many things out as we can," Rhule said.
Being on the Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN, also comes with a way to reach a non-Big Ten portion of the nation.
"ESPN is a large SEC preference, presence, right? So, by myself being able to be on Pat, you have a Big Ten presence now on ESPN, and I can represent the University of Nebraska. So, that to me is um it's an unbelievable opportunity," Rhule said.
Rhule said young people are more interested in programs that provide more exposure.
"They want to go to a program that's out there and that's trending and that's forward," Rhule said.
His podcast, House Rhules, is a way to continue that exposure, but also provide a path for more name, image, likeness dollars to go to players that he interviews.
"One of my goals is to be able to do stuff with our players and hope that we can get them some NIL money from doing an interview with us," Rhule said last month.
Rhule did acknowledge the question that many on social media have asked: how does this impact the day-to-day operations of the program?
"I'm trying to constantly push all of that as best I can," Rhule said. "While at the same time, you know, making sure you're not too busy, but we have plenty of time."
House Rhules airs weekly on YouTube, with the first two episodes coming out on a Thursday and a Friday. The announcement for Rhule's weekly appearance with Pat McAfee did not include a day and time.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.