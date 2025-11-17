Matt Rhule Details What He Wants From TJ Lateef Against Penn State
LINCOLN—After what Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule called a “great bye week,” his confidence in true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef appears higher than ever.
November has tested the resilience of this 2025 Husker squad, but one steady bright spot has been the emergence of Lateef, the former backup thrust into the starting role after Dylan Raiola’s season-ending injury.
With limited experience prior to that moment, the California native stepped in and helped guide Nebraska to its seventh win of the season against UCLA. Now, he’ll look to replicate that performance under the lights in Happy Valley.
Lateef’s development was a major focal point of Rhule’s Monday media availability, and the head coach offered some of his most detailed thoughts yet on his new starter, and the offensive adjustments around him, as the Huskers prepare for his second collegiate start.
Ahead of the return trip to his alma mater, Rhule emphasized freedom, trust, and an aggressive play style he wants to see from Lateef as his signal-caller.
“I just want him to go play,” Rhule said. “I want him to play free. I want him to go out there and let it rip, don’t overthink, just one snap at a time.”
In Saturday's contest, Lateef will be tested by one of the Big Ten’s fiercest pass rushes, including standout defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, a player Rhule repeatedly praised for his disruptive impact. Still, the Huskers’ staff wants Lateef to embrace the moment rather than protect himself from it.
“This is a great opportunity for TJ and I don’t want him to play it close to the vest,” Rhule said. “We’ve got to go play and see what happens.”
Continuing his comments, Rhule highlighted Lateef’s versatility, calling him a “triple threat” who can win with his brain, arm, and legs. Despite his assets, a night environment on the road will present some challenges as well. The biggest of all, in Rhule's mind, will be communication in a stadium the head coach said the Huskers are working to prepare Lateef for during practice this week.
While the spotlight is on Lateef, Rhule emphasized that the entire quarterback room has been preparing for this moment, understanding that one play can change the trajectory of a season.
Veteran backup Jalyn Gramstad took on a heavy workload in practice last week and continues to impress the staff with both his readiness and his daily presence inside the locker room.
“Jalyn got a bunch of reps because he's one play away from playing,” Rhule said, noting that even with Lateef’s expanded role, Nebraska’s staff knows the importance of having every quarterback prepared to step in at a moment’s notice.
Gramstad, a former NAIA National Player of the Year, is someone Rhule clearly values. He highlighted Gramstad’s football IQ and his ability to connect with teammates, even joking that he hopes to hire him someday because of the leadership he shows on a daily basis.
“I’m going to try to hire him, I can tell you that,” Rhule said. “I’m not going to pay him a lot, but I’m going to try to hire him.”
Continuing with the subject of new roles, Rhule also addressed sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, who's sitting out for the first time in his career due to a broken fibula suffered against USC. Though the situation is new for the former five-star, Rhule believes he’s embracing the mental side of quarterbacking while getting ready for next year.
“You can’t be the competitor he is and not have some tough days,” Rhule said. “At the same time, it’s an unbelievable opportunity for him to see football from another standpoint.”
Rhule has been encouraging him to journal through the experience, something Raiola has taken to heart, and the head coach believes will help him come back stronger than ever.
He also pointed out that Raiola handled a hostile environment at Ohio State last year and nearly stole the game, relating that to the challenge Raiola is helping Lateef prepare for against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
Hoping for a different outcome in State College this weekend, Rhule made it clear that Nebraska’s success won’t depend on one player but on a roster united behind the same mission. Even in a season where the Huskers have cycled through quarterbacks, he believes the preparation and depth in the room have positioned Nebraska to chase its eighth win of the year in one of the toughest road environments in college football.
“It takes all of us. It takes every single guy,” Rhule said, reinforcing that the Huskers are rallying around Lateef for a second straight game and entering Saturday with full confidence in his ability to lead the offense. That belief extends beyond the starter, as the staff continues to emphasize readiness across the room, knowing how quickly things can change at the position.
But Saturday night will still belong to Lateef, and Rhule’s message to his freshman quarterback remains simple: the goal isn’t perfection, it’s freedom. “I want him to go play,” Rhule said. “Let it rip.”
With the game being nationally televised on NBC, the Huskers will once again have the country’s attention in this matchup. And despite their record, Penn State has shown in recent weeks why they opened the year ranked No. 2. They’re playing their best football of the season, and their physicality, speed, and defensive pressure look much closer to the version of the Nittany Lions many expected back in August.
For Nebraska, the challenge is difficult but clear: handle the environment, stay poised, and lean on the identity that’s carried them through the turbulence of November this far. With Lateef making just his second career start, the Huskers don’t need anything more than what he’s already proven he’s capable of. They need the same urgency he showed in the win over UCLA, paired with the complementary football that has defined their best stretches of the season.
A win in Happy Valley would not only secure Nebraska’s eighth victory, it would also serve as one of the clearest examples yet of the progress Rhule’s program is making heading into year four. And with the transfer portal opening in just a matter of weeks, every snap, every rep, and every result matters even more. Performances like these are how you convince recruits and transfers that something real is building in Lincoln.
As big a test as Saturday is sure to be, it carries equal weight as an opportunity as well. And under the lights, on national television, Nebraska has a chance to show exactly who they’re becoming, for 2026 and beyond.
