Matt Rhule Discusses 1995 Team, Gives a Final Preview of No. 21 Michigan
The Nebraska 1995 national championship team will be on hand this weekend as the 2025 Huskers take on No. 21 Michigan. Meeting with the media on Tuesday, coach Matt Rhule said any program that can win back-to-back programs shows a "consistent commitment to process" and "playing to a standard".
"What the '95 team was able to do, to win it the previous year and then come back and do it again—when you know everyone's aiming for you, everyone's gunning for you—to me, speaks to the beauty of the University of Nebraska," Rhule said.
"Very grateful to be at a place that can honor former teams."
Last year the 1994 national title team was honored.
"It was really special, last year, running out before Colorado to the '94 team," Rhule said.
Rhule said not just the 1994 and 1995 players, but all former Huskers are allowed at all of the practices.
"We have every practice open to former players," Rhule said. "The biggest thing for us is we want to be inviting and we want to make this where, no matter what era or when you played, where you played, what your contribution was on or off the field, that you always feel welcome to be here."
Emmett Johnson is leading the team in all-purpose yards through three games. That includes a pair of blowouts that allowed him to exit early and not have to be on the field for about three quarters. That's something Rhule is happy with how it played out, especially after the workload against Cincinnati.
"I think that as part of the thought the first week," Rhule said. "I would have liked to have rotated more but it's just kinda how the game went. But I think we knew, that weeks two and weeks three, if we did what we're supposed to do, we'll have a chance to play a lot of guys. At the tailback position, you want that.
"The thing with Emmett, he does a great job. He's a three-down back. He can run the football. He can catch the football. He can pick up blitzes. There's a physical toll to that."
Behind Johnson, the depth chart still reads Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Nelson, and Kwinten Ives. Rhule said Ives played well last week when given his opportunity.
"Kwinten was working at a really high level before," Rhule said. "It's just, you get injured in training camp...it's one thing when you have a really bad team; you kind of get hurt, you go to the bottom, and then you come right back up. When you have the depth that we're building, sometimes when you get hurt and you go to the bottom of the depth chart; when you come back, these other guys have shown what they can do and you have to fight to get back.
"He's a hardworking guy. He gives us a bigger presence. He's got great speed. He'll be ready if called upon."
Rhule said he is excited to get into Big Ten Conference play, beginning this Saturday with Michigan.
"We very much never want to make one game bigger than the other in terms of the football part of it," Rhule said. "But in terms of bringing excitement to Lincoln and having people be excited, last year's Colorado game, to me, was an iconic moment that I hope someday my kids are talking about.
"I don't want to minimize the excitement of having a ranked team come here for the first game. I'm excited about it. This is why you came to Nebraska."
You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
