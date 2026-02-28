Everything Matt Rhule Said After the First Week of Spring Practice

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is officially a week into spring practice.

Exactly four weeks from Saturday, the Huskers will bring back the Red-White Spring Game. Speaking to a smaller contingent than normal due to the overlap of basketball games going on around the same time, Matt Rhule discussed the first week of spring ball.

Here's everything that was talked about on Saturday from the Hawk's Championship Center.

The Early Start

Being a week into spring practices before February flips to March isn't the normal plan for most college football programs. But Rhule wanted extra time to get installs in for so many new faces.

"I'm glad we did it," Rhule said."

Part of those installs is an entirely new defense, brought over by new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, along with a number of new assistants.

"He knows his defense," Rhule said. "There's not a lot of gray area. It's something that he owns. He's not putting something new in, so he's able to teach it well. He's extremely detailed."

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich | Kaleb Henry

Rhule noted that the defensive install is more than just the Xs and Os. It is also how Aurich wants his players to tackle.

With only 15 practices to utilize, including the spring game, the Huskers have a specific number of dates to use for scrimmages. They've already been in full pads this week since Tuesday.

"We have a couple Saturdays left, so we'll do some stuff on those days," Rhule said.

Even with those scrimmages to look forward to, Rhule is focused right now on the process for everyone in the early months of 2026.

"Really, for me right now, it's as much making sure that everybody understands exactly what's being asked of them," Rhule said.

New Practice Fields

The new practice fields that were installed last year have held up through the winter. Yes, more snow is in the forecast as spring practices continue, but Rhule called the surfaces "fantastic".

"We had a couple springs here where we couldn't practice outside," Rhule said. "Really a good investment by the athletic department to put in good fields."

New Calendar Not Changing Philosophy

Without another transfer portal window upcoming, potentially holding coaches back from being as open and honest with players for fear of them leaving, Rhule said his approach hasn't changed.

"We've always tried to be a group that in the spring, it goes three-deep," Rhule said. "Our job is to give players reps."

Rhule acknowledged that rulemakers could decide "tomorrow" to update the calendar and bring back a second portal window.

"Let's get a bunch of pictures with a lot of guys getting reps with both the 1s and the 2s. We're at an evaluation phase of both trying to teach, and teach them their technique, teach them the Xs and Os on their side of the ball; at the same time, also see what they can do and tailor things to them."

Quarterbacks

One of the intriguing position groups this spring is at quarterback. After 22 games as the starter, Dylan Raiola is now at Oregon. TJ Lateef is back after starting the final four games, joined by transfers Anthony Colandrea and Daniel Kaelin.

"They're all really good plays, really good dudes," Rhule said. "There's a lot expected of them, from (quarterback coach Glenn Thomas) and (offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen). They're learning each day, coaching each other.



"I've been pleased with the group. It's a really solid room."

The expected QB1 this fall is Colandrea. Rhule noted that the first thing someone would notice about seeing the Mountain West Player of the Year from UNLV at practice would be his energy and play-making ability.

"When they bring pressures, he's able to either get the ball out or get outside the pocket, extend plays," Rhule said. "He plays fast. It's easy to be excited; it's hard to have energy every day. I think he has a lot of energy."

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea is the expected starter now in Lincoln. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lateef, who was called on as a true freshman to lead the Huskers down the stretch last season, now has starting experience to draw from going into his second year in the program.

"When you look at TJ, the physical development is really impressive," Rhule said. "He got those games at the end of the year to really have that opportunity. He's healthy now, and he knows what's expected of him."

Rhule echoed that starting and game experience for Kaelin this past year at Virginia.

"All three of those guys, because they've started, they know the speed of the game," Rhule said. "They know how fast they have to process things. I think it changes the tempo with which you play in practice."

The Combine

Nebraska has two players at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis: running back Emmett Johnson and safety DeShon Singleton. Rhule and other members of his staff were up there earlier this week.

Rhule said both Husker representatives have interviewed well. While there, he's been able to talk to scouts, coaches, and GMs about his guys.

"If there's anything that's out there that maybe is negative, you can hopefully dispel it," Rhule said.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rhule said a big difference now with the evolution of the college game and name, image, likeness having more agents involved at both levels, he was able to speak to more of them at the combine.

"They represent high school players now," Rhule said. "It was a business trip for us."

Those meetings are helpful for Rhule to build relationships and for future team building and recruiting, but also learning how other programs are operating with their NIL and revenue sharing.

Other Notes

New rules proposals, including updates to the targeting penalty, "will come down to detail" and how it is executed.

Defensive tackle transfer from Boston College, Owen Stoudmire, is "full go" at practice.

So is Oregon State transfer linebacker Dexter Foster.

The jump from FCS to FBS for Towson transfer Jasin Shiggs.

Freshman running back Jamal Rule has impressed as a natural runner who is also up to almost 210 pounds.

Pitt transfer defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington is "an explosive man."

New women's flag football coaches are winners at a high level. "Makes a ton of sense to me."

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.