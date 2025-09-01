Matt Rhule, Mike Ekeler Want More Out of the Special Teams
LINCOLN—For many watching the Nebraska football game against Cincinnati on Thursday, the special teams were a high note.
The field goal operation ran smoothly, resulting in two made field goals and as many extra points. One of the field goals from Kyle Cunanan went in from 52 yards.
Archie Wilson's first game punting resulted in three punts downed inside the 20, with none of the four punts being returned.
But to head coach Matt Rhule and special teams coordinator, that phase of the game needed to do more.
"I wasn't completely happy with the special teams. We kicked the ball out of bounds. The opening kickoff went out to the 27," Rhule said.
Cunanan replaced John Hohl on kickoffs after the latter had two attempts.
On the return side of things, Rhule said Ekeler was on the guys about missed opportunities for touchdowns and blocked punts.
"First kickoff return should have been a touchdown," Rhule said. "You watch the one block punt we go after. We
have three guys go after it untouched, and we don't block it.
"For us to be the team that we would like to be, we're going to have to take advantage of the opportunities we get. I thought they were good. The special teams were good. They just weren't at the level - I mean, we didn't make any game-breaking plays. We have really good players, and I want our players to go make plays, and I don't want them to be cautious."
Rhule said Jacory Barney Jr. "made the first guy miss every time", but it was the next guy that would get to him because of a missed assignment.
"It can be way better," Rhule said. "I think there's a lot of good things, but I want our players to know that that we we expect to make big plays on special teams, and that's what coach Ekeler expects. I expect it and we had a chance to and I wish we would have made a couple more of them."
Nebraska last blocked a field goal last year against Colorado. The last Husker to take a punt return for a touchdown was JD Spielman in 2019, while the last kick return touchdown came in 2017, also from Spielman.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
