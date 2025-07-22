Matt Rhule Says Nebraska Football 'Was Not a Good Job', But Is 'The Right Job For Me'
LAS VEGAS—Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is in agreement with his predecessor.
Last week at Big 12 Football Media Days, UCF coach Scott Frost said to "not take the wrong job", he "didn't really want to" take the Nebraska job, and that "it wasn't a good move." On Tuesday, on the first day of Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas, Rhule agreed.
"I can't talk about his time, but what I can say is this wasn't a good job," Rhule said. I was not a good job and but we've made it a good job, and we're about to make it a great job. This will be one of the best jobs in the country."
Rhule cited where Nebraska was in terms of name, image, likeness funding, as well as facilities. Both of those have been overhauled in the past few years and are continuing to see changes.
"I took it because I believed it had the bones of a great job," Rhule said. "You know how sometimes you see like a beautiful mansion and it's got unbelievably good bones... I saw that there were five national championships. I saw that we had the best fan base in football. I saw that they were building this new facility. Trev (Alberts) convinced me that the money was going to come.
Like a house hunter on HGTF, Rhule liked the bones that he saw with the Cornhusker program.
"It's the right job for me, and (his wife) Julie knew it," Rhule said. "Like she's sitting over there like she told me the day we interviewed, she's like, 'that's the right job for you,' because I like to go into a place that needs fixed."
Rhule reiterated that the money was not there during Frost's tenure, and "hasn't even been here the last three years".
"The money hasn't been what everyone else has but the Peeds stepped in," Rhule said. "A bunch of other people stepped in. People all stepped in and said, 'Hey what can I do?'"
Rhule did say he has incredible respect for Frost and what he did at Nebraska, especially as a player.
"I think Scott was just talking about for him wasn't the right fit," Rhule said. "And I respect that and I feel for him and I want him to always know, like - man, the things he did at this school - like I want him always to feel like he could come back and has a home there."
You can watch Rhule's full side session appearance below.
