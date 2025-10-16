Matt Rhule Tells Pat McAfee Nebraska 'Not a Jumping Off Job', Penn State Will Find Right Coach
Matt Rhule made his most definitive statement of the week on the Penn State situation Thursday.
Making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rhule was asked about how he and the Nebraska football team are handling the attention of the head coach being one of the more talked about candidates for an open position.
"With my team, it's just unbridled honesty," Rhule said. "Tell them the truth. Tell them exactly the truth and don't BS the, because they'll know."
As Rhule noted on Monday and again on Wednesday at his local media appearances, he again reiterated that this is what happenes when teams have success. He added that this is better than the booing and calling for his job like he experience at Carolina.
Discussions have continued this week about if Penn State or Nebraska is a better job. Rhule stated how he feels about Lincoln.
"This is not a jumping off job," Rhule said. "This is a destination job. This is one of the greatest places in the world."
As a former player and alum of Penn State, Rhule said the expectation is that he have good things to say about the Nittany Lions.
"When it's your alma mater, you have to show it love and respect. I love Pat Kraft. They'll find the right coach for them, whoever that is," Rhule said.
Rhule also noted that he has a young team and is looking forward to what the future holds at Nebraska.
"Think about how good we'll be next year," Rhule said. "I'm not thinking about next year, but where we are right now, we're learning, learning learning. Think about where we're gonna go with Dylan (Raiola) and all these guys."
While Rhule said on Wednesday that the team is focused on Minnesota, he answered the distraction question more definitively with McAfee.
"I refuse to be distracted," Rhule said.
Rhule reiterated how he feels about Nebraska and where the program is going.
"This is a destination job that should be a national bully; that should be a beast. I think we're making our way to doing that," Rhule said.
Nebraska, at 5-1 and ranked No. 25 in the nation, is at Minnesota on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.
What else Rhule said this week
Rhule met with the media twice this week, taking several minutes of questions on Monday and discussing the team's focus on Wednesday. Below are quotes from those sessions regarding the Penn State opening.
"When you think about what (James Franklin) did for my alma mater. The program was in peril. James takes over a program in disarray and gives stability, excellence. To see videos of people yelling at his kids—I just don't understand in our country now why coaches are villains."
"Troy (Dannen) and I are in an unbelievable relationship, too. Troy and I are in constant, constant, constant communication about this program and where we're headed."
"I love the community here and wanted to live here. I love it here. And I wanted to rebuild Nebraska football. Troy and I understand the steps that you need to take to make us Big Ten champions and national champions. This place is elite.
"I want to be a great father and I want to be a great football coach. I absolutely love it here."
