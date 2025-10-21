Matt Rhule Wants More Balance on Offense, Touches for Key Players
After Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota, Matt Rhule didn’t hold back about where the offense fell short, especially in terms of protection and consistency.
While the Huskers have shown flashes of a dynamic passing attack behind sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, Rhule made it clear that the team’s offensive identity must remain rooted in balance as a whole. Failing to score a touchdown for the first time since Rhule’s arrival in Lincoln, the Huskers are now in serious need of quick improvements ahead of their matchup with a 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) Northwestern team riding a four-game win streak.
In his latest media availability, the head coach shed light on what he views as the keys to Nebraska’s offensive success moving forward. Here’s everything he had to say about how the Huskers can get back to clicking at a high level.
It’s not often you’ll hear a head coach critique his run game when it features the Big Ten’s most productive running back, but Rhule did just that on Monday. While he wasn’t questioning junior running back Emmett Johnson’s ability, he made it clear Nebraska’s offense will need to lean on the Minnesota native more consistently moving forward.
When reflecting on his team’s offensive struggles against Minnesota, Rhule didn’t mince words about the lack of execution. “We didn’t run the football nearly well enough,” he said, pointing to the mere 36 rushing yards Nebraska finished with on 29 attempts. Though Husker running backs totaled 70 yards on 16 carries, nine sacks on Raiola wiped out much of that production, leaving the box score looking even bleaker.
Johnson’s 14 carries for 64 yards were one of the few bright spots, but Nebraska’s inability to protect its quarterback made it difficult to stay ahead of the sticks. “I’d like to see us run the football a little bit more because I mean Emmett’s playing really well,” Rhule said, alluding to the idea that Johnson will be relied upon more consistently moving forward.
Despite the overall offensive disappointment, Rhule emphasized that Johnson remains a focal point of what the Huskers do best. But as Nebraska learned in Minneapolis, a one-dimensional attack won’t get it done. Expect a more run-first approach when the Huskers take the field against Northwestern on Saturday.
After a statement game against Michigan exactly one month ago, sophomore wideout Jacory Barney Jr. has been largely schemed out of Nebraska’s offense. After hauling in six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns against the Wolverines, the Miami native has just six more receptions for 64 yards over the past three contests, a trend Rhule said needs to change. It’s a similar story for senior Dane Key, who entered the season as the presumed WR1. Over that same three-game stretch, Key has totaled just four receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown, all of which came in the win against Maryland.
Whether it’s by defensive design, inconsistent protection, or missed reads, two of Nebraska’s top three receivers have been nearly erased from the offense entirely. Rhule was quick to clarify, though, that it’s not due to a lack of intent. “There were guys in the end zone wide open, but we were getting sacked,” he said. “You know, it’s like, we had opportunities, but we didn’t hit them.” Finding open receivers becomes nearly impossible when the run game is bottled up, and even harder when your quarterback is sacked on one of every six offensive snaps, as was the case in Minneapolis.
Still, Rhule emphasized that getting his playmakers more involved remains a top priority. “Yes, I’d like to see [Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr.] touch the football,” he said. “There needs to be more intentionality about getting them the ball.” If Nebraska can reestablish rhythm in its passing game, through increased touches for Barney and Key, it could finally unlock the balance Rhule’s offense has been missing all October.
In an effort to better set up his offense for success, Rhule said he’s challenged offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen to adjust the scheme, both by being more intentional with the run game and by finding ways to generate rhythm through the air. “We have to give [Raiola] plays where the ball can come out quicker,” Rhule said, emphasizing that faster-developing plays could help the offense find consistency without being derailed by sacks and penalties.
While reaffirming his trust in Holgorsen, even saying he’d trust him with his life, Rhule made it clear the staff must refine its approach. “The coaching staff has to figure out not what we want to do, but what we can do,” he said. The message was unmistakably clear: Nebraska’s offense needs to play to its strengths, not force what isn’t working. Expect a return to the bread-and-butter concepts that have delivered results, rather than an overreliance on idealistic play designs that haven’t translated to success on the field.
With Northwestern up next, Nebraska has a chance to show tangible growth against a team that’s proven to have defensive vulnerabilities. If the Huskers can reestablish their ground game with Johnson while reengaging receivers like Key and Barney in the passing attack, Rhule’s message of accountability could translate into the bounce-back performance Nebraska needs at home.
With much more than a single loss on the line, the Huskers’ ability to refocus after a week filled with external noise will be vital in getting the season back on track. At 5-2, Nebraska still has everything in front of them, and a win on October 25 would go a long way toward proving that statement true to a fanbase that's loyally kept the program on life support for nearly a decade.
While five days remain until they have the chance to show it on the field, Rhule made it clear his team won’t be overlooking anyone left on the schedule. And if his comments are any indication, expect to see the most locked-in Husker squad of the season take the field at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.
