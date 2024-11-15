All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 11

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) talks to a reporter after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) talks to a reporter after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
18. Purdue (1-8, 0-6 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Purdue Boilermakers center Gus Hartwig (53) and quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrate after a touchdown against Minnesota.
Purdue Boilermakers center Gus Hartwig (53) and quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrate after a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week, another blowout. Ryan Walters needs to figure this thing out fast or he’s not going to get a lot of time to turn this program around

17. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) and Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Damon Walters (21) celebrate.
Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) and Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Damon Walters (21) celebrate after a defensive stop Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Northwestern Wildcats won 26-20. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bye Week

16. USC (4-5, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Bye Week

15. Maryland (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) celebrates.
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

I can’t discredit them for getting whooped by Oregon. It seems like it’s happening to everyone these days.

14. Rutgers (4-5, 1-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates.
Nov 9, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) celebrates with running back Jordan Smikle (80) after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Maybe I was too harsh on the downfall Rutgers. I was very high on this team to begin the year and maybe that’s why I was so disappointed to see them flame out after an undefeated start to the season. But let’s call a spade a spade. They beat a very good Minnesota team and are just one win away from a bowl game. I can’t erase what I’ve seen from Greg Schiano’s squad over the last six weeks but a win this week against Maryland can change that.

13. Washington (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr (2) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr (2) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-6. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Not much to say about the Huskies after a blowout loss to Penn State. Like I said last week, they aren’t bad enough to be in the cellar but they are definitely not a good football team.

12. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Michigan State's Tommy Schuster throws a pass against Indiana.
Michigan State's Tommy Schuster throws a pass against Indiana during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bye Week

11. UCLA (4-5, 3-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49).
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Don’t look now but the team that many, including myself, declared dead is alive. I thought the win over Nebraska was just the Huskers being the Huskers but this Bruin team has fully turned their season around. This team clearly believes the message that first year head coach DeShaun Foster is feeding them. They have a very winnable game against Washington ahead of them this week and unexpectedly can become a bowl team.

10. Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official against the UCLA Bruins.
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Bye Week

9. Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Peyton O'Leary (81) dives for a first down but Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4)
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Peyton O'Leary (81) dives for a first down but Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) stops him second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Good fight but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Lucky for them I have enough respect for them to not put them in the dumpster portion of this list.

8. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) reacts with head coach Luke Fickell.
Nov 2, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) reacts with head coach Luke Fickell during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Bye Week

7. Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) fumbles.
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) fumbles during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Bye Week

6. Iowa (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67).
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) after a score in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I thought this team was primed to go unbeaten the rest of the year, oh well. You can take Iowa out of the Big Ten West but can’t take the Big Ten West out of Iowa.

5. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) throws a touchdown pass.
Nov 9, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s a massive drop between the top four teams in this conference and the next group of three. You might be thinking, “Matt, Minnesota lost to Rutgers, how do they stay at 5?” Well, loyal reader, everyone who could have jumped them either lost or had a bye!! I thought Rutgers was a trap game from a getting perspective but not from an actual win loss perspective. The Scarlet Knights shut down the run and made Minnesota throw the ball 45 times. Max Brosmer is a good QB but he clearly isn’t good enough to put an entire offense in his back.

4. Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown.
Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-6. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Another week, another dominant win against a bad opponent. I hate to be that guy but don’t I’m not a believer in Penn State until they prove they can beat the big dogs of this conference.

3. Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

Indiana defense tackles during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Indiana defense tackles during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You could argue that Saturday’s performance against Michigan was the Hoosiers’ worst of the year, yet I feel more confident about this team than ever. Indiana hasn’t faced one ounce of adversity this year. They’ve literally kicked every opponent's ass this season. They haven’t been in a close game and haven’t had to pull a win out of a burning building. But they did it last week.

They shouldn’t have beaten the Wolverines last week, but the fact they did makes me more confident than ever in this group. They proved that not everything has to go right for them to win, and that’s the mark of a champion.

2. Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88).
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) after Scott scored a touchdown in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They did what they were expected to and routed one of the worst teams in the country. Not expecting anything less from them this week they take on an almost equally bad Northwestern team. It should be a good tune up for their massive matchup against Indiana next week (never thought I’d type that sentence at the beginning of the year).

1. Oregon (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Handled business once again against a lesser opponent. Wisconsin and Washington are remaining on their schedule. Neither of those teams are pushovers but the Ducks should not be tested too heavily. I’m willing to say their season at this point does not start until the Big Ten Championship.

Matt McMaster
MATT MCMASTER

Matt McMaster grew up as a die-hard Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan in Skokie, Illinois. Matt's passion for sports led him to a career in broadcasting, where he began announcing high school sports when he was 16. Matt continued to pursue broadcasting by earning an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska. During Matt's final two years of school, he covered the Cornhusker football with Husker Max and hosted his weekend radio show, "The Husker Hour." Matt has now graduated from UNL and is excited to continue to create content with Huskermax!

