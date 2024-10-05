McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football is back in Memorial Stadium for Homecoming against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are undefeated while the Huskers are two-thirds of the way to bowl eligibility already on the first weekend of October.
Matt McMaster offers his three keys for the Huskers to see success in Week Six.
John Bullock
No. 5 is having an incredible season. The former walk-on defensive back turned linebacker is having an All-Big-Ten Caliber season. The Omaha native leads the Huskers with 29 total tackles, five for loss, two sacks, and one interception. Through five games, he is the Blackshirts’ MVP, but the Big Red will need him more than ever against the Scarlet Knights.
Lining up across from Bullock is one of the best running backs in the country, Kyle Monangai. Monangai is fifth in the nation with 589 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Monangai is the type of running back that can single handedly carry an offense and wear down a defense.
There is no stopping Monangai. He will have his moments in this game, but you can contain him. You can stop him in moments and force Rutgers into more passing situations. But to do this, you need a linebacker who will fill the gaps and get Monangai down at first contact. Bullock will need to do his best to accomplish this. If he doesn’t, his team will lose.
Special teams
This is going to be a close game. It’s two incredibly tough and well-coached teams trying to continue their early season success. A win for both sides earns them a number next to their name next week and places them into the College Football Playoff conversations with half of the season left to play.
Every point is going to matter. Special teams' execution decides games like these, where every point will matter. Bad punts, missed kicks, and general, special teams will tip the scales in a close contest.
Nebraska had another week to figure out their sloppy kicking operations. This season, the snapper, holder, and kicker have made mistakes. Another one will cost them this game against Rutgers, just like it did against Illinois.
Third Down
Rutgers is one of the best third-down teams in the country. They convert 55% of their third downs on offense and hold opponents to a 36% third down conversion rate.
The Scarlet Knights, and their elite run game, put themselves in short third down situations earning themselves 10th in the country in time of possession percentage this season. Their effectiveness on the ground allows them to have long possessions and wear teams down.
You want to guess who is one spot behind them? Yup, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Getting Rutgers off the field is crucial to getting them off their game and allowing the Big Red to play the game their way. They want to give Rutgers a taste of their own medicine and converting third downs on both sides of the ball will accomplish that.
Mark my words, whoever wins the third down battle will win the game.
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 6 Capsules
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Iowa
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Offers 4-Star In-State Sharpshooter Jacob Webber
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 6
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.