Nebraska Basketball Offers 4-Star In-State Sharpshooter Jacob Webber
Nebraska basketball is looking to keep one of the top talents in Nebraska in-state, and away from their Interstate-80 rivals.
The Huskers has offered a scholarship to 2026 Kearney, Neb. guard Jacob Webber, extending another Division I offer to the sharpshooter. Nebraska visited the current Bearcat on Monday, Sept. 23.
Webber has picked up an extensive list of competitive scholarships, including California and Ohio. Big Ten rivals Iowa and Washington also extended scholarships to Webber this summer, as did in-state foes Omaha and Creighton. Webber's Creighton offer from coach Greg McDermott arrived on Sept. 21, a few days prior to Nebraska's in-state visit. The guard received his offer on an unofficial visit the same day.
Webber's first Big Ten offer arrived from the Hawkeyes and coach Fran McCaffery, on Jun. 24. McCaffery had been in attendance for Webber's performance at the Midwest Hoops Classic in Kansas City, in which the sharpshooter connected on nine three-pointers in an exhibition contest.
During the Midwest Hoops Classic, Webber reportedly knocked down 53% on mid-range shots, while scoring 20 or more points in each contest.
The Kearney native had a stellar sophomore season in his first year joining the Bearcat basketball program, led by former Husker walk-on Drake Beranek. Beranek spent two seasons in Lincoln after starring at the Division II ranks for Nebraska-Kearney, graduating in 2011.
Webber averaged 18 points, an assist, and nearly four rebounds per game. Per Maxpreps, Webber finished his 2023-24 season shooting 47% on all field goals while knockind down 42% of his three point attempts.
Webber immediately stepped into a critical shooting role for Kearney High School, breaking the school record for three-pointers in a game with nine triples against Lincoln High in his third game. He would tie his own record four weeks later on the road at Norfolk. Webber ended his first season in Kearney hitting 84 three-pointers, breaking the school record for three pointers made in a season.
The junior guard projects as a small forward at the Division I level by most recruiting boards. 247 Sports recruiting profile has Webber listed as a 3-star prospect, but bumps his overall ranking to a four-star composite score. Rivals also has the guard as a 3-star recruit.
Webber spent his freshman year of high school in Phoenix, Ariz. playing for the Scottsdale Christian Academy. His season was highlighted averaging 27 points per game with nearly 5 rebounds each contest. Webber's stout first season earned him his first Division I scholarship from Illinois-Chicago.
Webber is listed as the top recruit currently in the state of Nebraska for 2026 by most recruiting outlets, including as a four-star by the 247Sports Composite. The Huskers have not had a commit to their 2026 class. NU has nabbed in-state talent before, signing Lincoln Southwest's Braden Frager in the 2024 class and targeting 2025 Omaha native A'mare Bynum. Webber scored 31 points against Bynum's Omaha Bryan Bears in Feb. 2024.
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 6 Capsules
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 6
MORE: Nebraska Football Hoping to Stay Undefeated All-Time Against Rutgers
MORE: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Has Shown Maturity Amidst Growing Pains
MORE: Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Previews Visit Ahead Of Rutgers Game
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.