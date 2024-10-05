Big Ten Football Week 6 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has seven AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Six of the season. Six of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon at 8 p.m. CDT on FOX
Saturday
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
Purdue at Wisconsin at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Rutgers at Nebraska at 3 p.m. CDT on FS1
No. 10 Michigan at Washington at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
No. 11 USC at Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
No. 24 Illinois and Michigan State are not in action this week.
