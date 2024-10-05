Big Ten Football Week 6 Capsules

All Huskers

The Big Ten Conference has seven AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Six of the season. Six of those teams are in action among the eight league games this weekend.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule high fives quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule high fives quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon at 8 p.m. CDT on FOX

Saturday

UCLA at No. 7 Penn State at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

Purdue at Wisconsin at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

Rutgers at Nebraska at 3 p.m. CDT on FS1

No. 10 Michigan at Washington at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

No. 11 USC at Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

No. 24 Illinois and Michigan State are not in action this week.

