Memorial Stadium to Host Nebraska High School Rivalry Game
Memorial Stadium unexpectedly had a Saturday opening in the fall. So, the Huskers decided to ensure that football fans still had a reason to go to Lincoln.
After Nebraska's home game against Illinois was moved from Saturday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 20 for a 7 p.m. CDT kickoff, the Huskers elected to open up their home field for a local high school rivalry matchup.
Columbus and Fremont high schools will face off on Tom Osborne Field for the 105th matchup of their longtime rivalry as the schools will compete for the "F&C Cup." The announcement was made Thursday by Discoverers head coach Craig Williams on his X page.
Fremont also posted its own social media announcement Thursday:
Memorial Stadium has hosted the Nebraska high school state football championships for Classes A, B, C, D1 and D2 since 1996. The championship games are regularly played in late November, prior to Nebraska football's final regular season game of each season.
New athletic director Troy Dannen has said Memorial Stadium will switch to a grass field for the first time since 1969 sometime in the next few years. This has given rise to questions about the Huskers' home turf's ability to host high school championships in the late fall.
Dannen was asked about the project during Big Ten Football Media Days this week, and he said he still expects Memorial Stadium to host those contests.
"This is not the type of grass from 25 years ago," Dannen said.
The Discoverers-Tigers matchup was originally scheduled for a Friday kickoff at Midland University's Heedum Field in Fremont. Both Columbus and Fremont will aim to claim a key victory in the rivalry series as part of the Week Four slate of Nebraska high school football.
The "Highway 30 Rivalry" will kick off at noon for the 97th "F&C Cup Game" and 105th overall. Fremont leads the Cup series 49-45-2.
