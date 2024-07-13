Nebraska Football to Replace FieldTurf with Natural Grass Inside Memorial Stadium
The days of an artificial surface inside Memorial Stadium are coming to an end.
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said the plan is to replace the FieldTurf with natural grass.
Dannen said the change could potentially be done in time for the 2026 season, meaning just two more years on FieldTurf.
But first, they will have to replace the surfaces on the fields outside the new Osborne Legacy Complex. That will come next year as the Huskers practice on natural grass in preparation, and as a test, for the stadium change.
"I think grass is safer than turf," coach Matt Rhule said earlier this year.
Nebraska has played on an artificial surface since 1970. That includes the success under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, five national championship years and 17 conference titles.
Dannen also spoke on roster sizes, the announcement on 1890 as the official NIL partner of the Huskers, and NU's finish in the Director's Cup standings. Read Mitch Sherman's piece here.
You can also hear Sherman talk with Connor Happer during their Locked On Nebraska podcast below.
