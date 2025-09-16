Michigan is a Nebraska Football Statement Game
The biggest game in the Matt Rhule tenure is officially upon us. Michigan Week is here!
Nebraska takes on the Michigan Wolverines in Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT. NBNR Podcast hosts Jared, Mike, and Kyle discuss the importance of the game for the Matt Rhule era and give their predictions.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation.
Jared : Fellas, it is Michigan week. Big game. Some could say it's the biggest game of the Matt Rhule tenure. It's been Michigan week since halftime of the Houston Christian game
Mike: I mean, it's been Michigan week since probably before the Houston Christian game. Literally after we beat Cincinnati, we said it's going to be perfect. It's going to be rainbows and sunshines, and everybody's going to feel really good that Michigan's coming into town.
Jared: I guess I'll just throw out to you guys from what you've seen these past couple weeks. What do you feel most confident about going into this game on Saturday?
Mike: Dylan Raiola. I understand people are going to say, the defensive backs, they're highly rated. They've been doing a good job. But we haven't played anybody with good receiver talent on the outside.
So if I had to choose someone, gun to head, who's it going to be? Dylan Raiola. That is the number one guy on this team. That is the guy that's going to make us reach the goals we want to achieve.
Kyle: I do feel very confident about Dylan Raiola, but there's a name that I don't know any of us would have mentioned because it does not matter to the opponent. It does not matter who you're playing. Nothing like that. Kyle Cunanan. His only goal is to kick field goals, and he is perfect.
Jared: Dylan Raiola is my number one confident guy on the team.
With that being said, I feel really good about the skill players that we have. And I think that's maybe what I'm confident in is - I think they can outplay Michigan. We can do it.
I really like the skill guys that we have. ... Let Jacory Barney go make a play. Let Dane Key go. Let Nyzaiah go. I don't think Michigan's defense or their secondary is what we've seen in the past four or five years from them.
Mike: They still have talent, though. That's the one thing about Michigan. On paper, they're going to be more talented than Nebraska.
Scoring Predictions:
Mike : Alright, predictions time. What's your score, and why?
Jared : I want to hear all the Michigan men and women make excuses on why they lost and blame it on Sherrone Moore's suspension.
30-20 Nebraska. Screw it, Nebraska's going to kick Michigan's ass. I think we break the 27-game losing streak to ranked teams. I just feel it. I feel it in my bones. I feel it in my loins.
Kyle : So you're saying Husker fans are really going to feel what "Year 3 Matt Rhule" is?
Jared : I just feel like Husker fans are going to be walking out of Memorial Stadium around 5:30 PM really happy.
Kyle: Man, you know what? I'm putting my trust in Mike Ekler and Kyle Cunanan, who I shouted out at the beginning of the show. Give me a 27-24 win over Michigan. Nebraska wins it.
Mike : Alright, let me bring you guys back down to earth, okay?
Jared : No, I like this feeling.
Mike: Nebraska has not beaten a ranked team in a long time, 27 straight. Nebraska's rush defense is a huge issue, and Michigan knows that. I'm telling you that now. I am hoping you guys are right. I am hoping I am wrong. I think Michigan wins by two scores. I've got Michigan 34-24
