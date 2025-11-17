Mitch Sherman on Nebraska’s QB Future and the Critical Showdown at Penn State
Mitch Sherman joins the Common Fans to discuss TJ Lateef, the remainder of Nebraska’s season, the outlook for recruiting and the transfer portal, possible bowl destinations, and much more!
In this story:
Assessing Coach Rhule’s comments about having the resources to compete for the best players in the nation:
- There will be more resources, both in the form of dollars in the NIL collective and in sponsorship deals for players, to help shore up the roster.
- It’s important not to forget the need to keep current impact players on the roster.
- Money isn’t always the deciding factor in where a player lands, but Nebraska feels like it can be competitive with anyone now.
- As always, offensive and defensive linemen will be a priority, along with at least one running back.
Looking at Nebraska’s win over UCLA:
- It was an excellent first outing from true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, and the playbook wasn’t exactly watered down. The offense ran a lot of the same things they would have run if Dylan Raiola had been playing.
- Moving forward, ideally Nebraska would be able to put a game like that away, and not let the opponent back in it.
On Emmett Johnson’s Heisman Trophy chances:
- Realistically, Mitch doesn’t think EJ has a shot to win the prestigious award.
- The momentum among the national media, and the campaign being run by the University, really got going in November which is just too late.
- That said, Johnson is likely in line to be a 1st team All Conference player, and possibly an All American.
Looking ahead to Penn State:
- With Penn State’s win against Michigan State over the weekend, the Nittany Lions can still make a bowl game, and will have plenty to play for.
- With quarterback Drew Allar out for the remainder of the season with an injury, it will be critical for Nebraska to stop the run.
- PSU’s defense is formidable. They will have players who can come off the edge and get after the quarterback in a way that only Michigan has done against the Huskers this season.
Can Nebraska keep both Dylan Raiola and TJ Lateef in 2026?
- Lateef will almost certainly be coveted, and will likely get an offer to leave Nebraska.
- Will the Huskers be willing to pay top dollar for two quarterbacks?
Possible bowl destinations for the Big Red:
- The Music City Bowl in Nashville is looking increasingly likely as a possible bowl destination.
- One of the Florida bowls would be an indication of a strong finish to the season.
- Whatever the case, Nebraska will definitely not be returning to New York City this year.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, or any audio platform where you get your podcasts. Find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts .
Or watch now!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published