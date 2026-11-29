Money can be an excuse.

In the NIL and transfer portal era, money has been the difference between getting a player and not getting them. For Nebraska, it happened last cycle at quarterback. It happened the year before with running back. It has happened every cycle with at least a few players.

Money is also the biggest factor keeping Matt Rhule in Lincoln after a sub-standard year four. He has $71 million left on his contract, which means he would be owed about $63.9 million if fired before the calendar flips to 2027. That number drops to $54.9 million after the 2027 season, $44.6 million after the 2028 season, and $33.8 million after the 2029 season. His contract runs through 2032.

Troy Dannen has supplied Matt Rhule with everything a head coach could want, including an unnecessary extension. Can Rhule turn that support into meaningful wins? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Frost's buyout was $15 million and would have been half that if then-AD Trev Alberts had waited two more weeks to make the move. Despite being just over four years ago, it was a very different world for college athletics.

Rhule and Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen could renegotiate the deal after the 2027 season, as part of his contract. From Rhule's extension last year:

"Following the last game of the 2027-2028 Program season, the parties mutually agree to conduct a good faith review of the Agreement to ensure their terms align with Coach's performance and the University's obligations to support the Program at a nationally-competitive level."

It adds that if they can't settle on "mutually satisfactory terms," then the contract continues as is.

Troy Dannen was at Washington when the Huskies made the four-team College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023. Does he know what looks different there compared to Lincoln now? | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

If 2027 is another 7-5 showing (or worse), would Rhule and Dannen really rework the deal to lower the annual salary? Doubtful. But there are no excuses for Rhule to be kept around if the plateau of seven-win seasons continues.

2023: 5-7

2024: 7-6

2025: 7-6

2026: 7-5*

*Plus a bowl game coming up in December

The program's budget is in the top 15 in the nation. That's called supporting the program at a nationally competitive level. Are the NIL dollars there? That information isn't public, but according to The Athletic, that number for Nebraska is $31-35 million. That's good for 18th on their list of Power Four programs.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

On that list, Nebraska went 1-2 against teams reportedly spending more. Against Power Four teams spending less, the Big Red went 3-3. Estimates for those 2026 P4 opponents are below.

Ohio State $49-54M

Oregon $48-54M

Indiana $36-40M

Nebraska $31-35M

Maryland $21-25M

Michigan State $21-25M

Washington $21-25M

Rutgers $20-23M

Illinois $19-23M

Iowa $17-21M

Nebraska's 7-5 record in 2026 is full of empty calories, getting three wins against Group of Six and FCS programs and three more wins against three of the four worst teams in the Big Ten. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The money is there for the roster. The money is there for the coaches, which has an offensive coordinator hire and other staff changes coming up. The money is there for a $600 million stadium renovation. And the support is there from the fans, who still packed a rainy November Memorial Stadium with the Huskers on a 31-game losing streak to ranked opponents and just 1-4 over their last five games.

But where are the wins?

Before Rhule and Dannen meet and change nothing after the 2027 season, here are what the baseline expectations for the upcoming campaign should be:

Get to 8 wins Beat Iowa Make the College Football Playoff

Had there been the 24-team playoff this year, Nebraska would have ridden into Black Friday with a chance to make all three of those hit. Instead, the Huskers shot themselves in the foot at crucial moments before throwing up the white flag early in the fourth quarter.

Iowa has trounced Nebraska by 24 points in back-to-back seasons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An expanded field means making the College Football Playoff is no longer a goal; it is an expectation. Nebraska has been ranked as high as No. 10 by the CFP, but has never been listed in the final top 25. Going into year five of a head coach, who is only performing better than the worst head coaching job since Bill Jennings, you simply cannot allow for mediocrity to be the standard.

"The standard is the standard," Rhule, his assistants, and the players have said on multiple occasions. Is Rhule's standard Nebraska's standard?

Rhule said at Big Ten Football Media Days back in July that they "didn't come to Nebraska to go 7-6." It is time for the results on the field, and in the win column, to back that up.

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