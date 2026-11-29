Nebraska Football Coaching Staff Tracker: Offensive Coordinator & Other Changes for 2027
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Matt Rhule's year five will also include offensive coordinator number three.
Rhule fired Dana Holgorsen after nine games this season. Holgorsen had taken over play-calling duties from previous OC Marcus Satterfield, who was retained on the staff and moved to leading the tight ends.
Last offseason, Rhule made his third defensive coordinator hire. That was accompanied by several other staff changes. The expectation is for more movement to be made with the offensive staff. Keep up with those developments below.
Offensive Coordinator Search, Candidates
Holgorsen was fired on the heels of a four-game losing streak, with the offense's inability to put up points being a key factor during that run. Immediate Hot Boards listed several names, but our own Jeremy Pernell has continued to list others who are potential replacements for Holgorsen.
- Kendal Briles - South Carolina
- Kevin Decker - Memphis
- Landon Keopple - Texas State
- Chip Kelly - Northwestern
- Cam Aiken - James Madison
- Cris Reisert - Toledo
- Glenn Thomas vs. Joe Moorhead
Latest Staff News
2026 Staff
Offense
- Coordinator: Dana Holgorsen (Fired)
- Quarterbacks/Co-Coordinator: Glenn Thomas
- Run Game Coordinator: Lonnie Teasley
- Offensive Line: Geep Wade
- Tight Ends: Marcus Satterfield
- Running Backs: E.J. Barthel
- Fullbacks: Ron Brown
- Wide Receivers: Daikiel Shorts Jr.
- Assistant Wide Receivers: Andrew Verboys
Barthel and Satterfield were on the original staff Rhule assembled in Lincoln. Thomas joined for the second season, with Holgorsen joining before the end of year two. Shorts and Verboys have now spent two seasons at Nebraska. Teasley and Wade just finished their first season under Rhule.
Brown has been with Nebraska off and on since 1987.
Thomas, Satterfield, and Barthel have all worked with Rhule at previous stops.
Defense
- Coordinator: Rob Aurich 1
- Defensive Line: Corey Brown 1
- Edge Rushers: Roy Manning 1
- Linebackers: Rob Dvoracek
- Outside Linebackers: Phil Simpson 2
- Secondary: Addison Williams 2
- Assistant Secondary: Adam DiMichele
- Safeties: Tyler Yelk 1
- Analyst: Dave Tollefson
Only Dvoracek and DiMichele have been with Rhule all four years, though DiMichele started as an offensive analyst for a year before switching sides of the ball. Tollefson made a similar move, going from working with the defensive line in 2025 to an analyst in 2026.
Simpson and Williams just finished up their second season with Rhule, while the rest of the defensive staff, including DC Aurich, has only been here for 2026.
Special Teams
- Coordinator: Brett Maher
- Co-Coordinator: Nick Humphrey
- Returners: Ron Brown
Maher and Humphrey both spent 2026 in a new role, taking over special teams after the departure of Mike Ekeler. Both worked with the Huskers under Rhule before this year, as assistant special teams coach and special teams analyst, respectively.
Strength & Conditioning
- Corey Campbell
Campbell has been a mainstay with Rhule, joining him in Lincoln after previously working together in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and in college at Baylor.
2027 Staff
Name
Position
Offensive Coordinator
OPEN
Defensive Coordinator
Rob Aurich
Special Teams Coordinator
Brett Maher
Co-Special Teams Coordinator
Nick Humphrey
Run Game Coordinator
Lonnie Teasley
Strength & Conditioning
Corey Campbell
Quarterbacks
Glenn Thomas (Co-Offensive Coordinator)
Running Backs
E.J. Barthel
Fullbacks
Ron Brown (Returners)
Offensive Line
Geep Wade
Tight Ends
Marcus Satterfield
Wide Receivers
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
Assistant Wide Receivers
Andrew Verboys
Defensive Line
Corey Brown
Edge Rushers
Roy Manning
Linebackers
Rob Dvoracek
Outside Linebackers
Phil Simpson
Secondary
Addison Williams
Safeties
Tyler Yelk
Defensive Analyst
Dave Tollefson
2027 staff reflects latest confirmed changes
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry