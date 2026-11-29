Matt Rhule's year five will also include offensive coordinator number three.

Rhule fired Dana Holgorsen after nine games this season. Holgorsen had taken over play-calling duties from previous OC Marcus Satterfield, who was retained on the staff and moved to leading the tight ends.

Last offseason, Rhule made his third defensive coordinator hire. That was accompanied by several other staff changes. The expectation is for more movement to be made with the offensive staff. Keep up with those developments below.

Offensive Coordinator Search, Candidates

Holgorsen was fired on the heels of a four-game losing streak, with the offense's inability to put up points being a key factor during that run. Immediate Hot Boards listed several names, but our own Jeremy Pernell has continued to list others who are potential replacements for Holgorsen.

Latest Staff News

2026 Staff

Offense

Quarterbacks Anthony Colandrea and TJ Lateef with coach Glenn Thomas. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coordinator: Dana Holgorsen (Fired)

Quarterbacks/Co-Coordinator: Glenn Thomas

Run Game Coordinator: Lonnie Teasley

Offensive Line: Geep Wade

Tight Ends: Marcus Satterfield

Running Backs: E.J. Barthel

Fullbacks: Ron Brown

Wide Receivers: Daikiel Shorts Jr.

Assistant Wide Receivers: Andrew Verboys

Barthel and Satterfield were on the original staff Rhule assembled in Lincoln. Thomas joined for the second season, with Holgorsen joining before the end of year two. Shorts and Verboys have now spent two seasons at Nebraska. Teasley and Wade just finished their first season under Rhule.

Brown has been with Nebraska off and on since 1987.

Thomas, Satterfield, and Barthel have all worked with Rhule at previous stops.

Defense

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Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coordinator: Rob Aurich 1

Defensive Line: Corey Brown 1

Edge Rushers: Roy Manning 1

Linebackers: Rob Dvoracek

Outside Linebackers: Phil Simpson 2

Secondary: Addison Williams 2

Assistant Secondary: Adam DiMichele

Safeties: Tyler Yelk 1

Analyst: Dave Tollefson

Only Dvoracek and DiMichele have been with Rhule all four years, though DiMichele started as an offensive analyst for a year before switching sides of the ball. Tollefson made a similar move, going from working with the defensive line in 2025 to an analyst in 2026.

Simpson and Williams just finished up their second season with Rhule, while the rest of the defensive staff, including DC Aurich, has only been here for 2026.

Special Teams

Coordinator: Brett Maher

Co-Coordinator: Nick Humphrey

Returners: Ron Brown

Maher and Humphrey both spent 2026 in a new role, taking over special teams after the departure of Mike Ekeler. Both worked with the Huskers under Rhule before this year, as assistant special teams coach and special teams analyst, respectively.

Strength & Conditioning

Strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Corey Campbell

Campbell has been a mainstay with Rhule, joining him in Lincoln after previously working together in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and in college at Baylor.

2027 Staff

Name Position Offensive Coordinator OPEN Defensive Coordinator Rob Aurich Special Teams Coordinator Brett Maher Co-Special Teams Coordinator Nick Humphrey Run Game Coordinator Lonnie Teasley Strength & Conditioning Corey Campbell Quarterbacks Glenn Thomas (Co-Offensive Coordinator) Running Backs E.J. Barthel Fullbacks Ron Brown (Returners) Offensive Line Geep Wade Tight Ends Marcus Satterfield Wide Receivers Daikiel Shorts Jr. Assistant Wide Receivers Andrew Verboys Defensive Line Corey Brown Edge Rushers Roy Manning Linebackers Rob Dvoracek Outside Linebackers Phil Simpson Secondary Addison Williams Safeties Tyler Yelk Defensive Analyst Dave Tollefson

2027 staff reflects latest confirmed changes

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