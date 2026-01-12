Nebrask Defensive Lineman Returns to Huskers, Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Nebraska football will retain a depth piece for its defensive line after an eight-day sabbatical in the transfer portal.

Dylan Parrott, a junior defensive lineman from Eldridge, Iowa, has elected to return to the Huskers after initially entering the transfer portal on Jan. 3. Parrott joined edge rusher Willis McGahee IV as returning defensive players for the Huskers on Sunday.

The news came only a few hours after it was reported that Nebraska was moving forward with Miami (Ohio)'s Corey Brown as the next defensive line coach. The previous assistant, Terry Bradden, was removed after only one season in Lincoln. Parrott rejoins a defensive line room that has lost only one player - Jaylen George - to a new destination via the transfer portal. Keona Davis announced he was entering the portal, but has not yet announced a new destination.

Nebraska DL Dylan Parrott and LB Willis McGahee IV have formally withdrawn from the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 11, 2026

The 6-5, 320-pound defensive lineman has spent four seasons in Lincoln, arriving as a walk-on for the 2022 season and redshirting in his first year. Parrott has played in 39 total games during his three seasons of action with Nebraska.

Despite only seeing playing time in three games as a redshirt freshman, Parrott played all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. The defensive lineman would add two tackles in the 2024 season, notching his first stop against Northern Iowa, then adding his second tackle against Indiana.

The redshirt junior then matched his participation from the previous season in 2025, playing in all 13 games for the Big Red and totaling four tackles. Parrott would notch two tackles against Akron and added two in the Huskers' Las Vegas Bowl loss to Utah.

Parrott arrived in Lincoln as an unranked prospect after playing at North Scott High School in Iowa. Parrott only played football as a senior for the Lancers and chose to walk on to Nebraska after considering several Division III offers. The defensive lineman had one of the most inspiring stories on the roster, as he had to overcome a rare, fast-growing cancer that affects the lymphatic system, known as Burkitt lymphoma, at 10 years old.

Parrott remained mainly a rotational defensive lineman for the Huskers during his two contributing seasons, regularly playing behind Elijah Jeudy and Riley Van Poppel. Parrot rejoins interior defensive linemen David Hoffken, Gabe Moore, Sua Lefotu, and Van Poppel among others to Nebraska's 2026 defensive line room. The Huskers have not added a defensive lineman in the portal as of Sunday.

During spring practices, teammate Cam Lenhardt highlighted the play of the defensive and nose tackles - including Parrott - as linemen who could "make a leap" following the end of the 2024 season. Parrott had worked with two different defensive line coaches during his time at Nebraska, first learning under Terrence Knighton before his departure to Florida State, then working under one-year replacement Terry Bradden in 2025.

Brown would be the third defensive line coach that Parrott has played for under coach Matt Rhule, as Aurich would match as the third defensive coordinator for the Blackshirts since 2023.

The Huskers continue their college football transfer portal plans for the 2026 season through the single window, as the portal closes on Jan. 16.

